Global Integrated Circuits Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Integrated Circuits Market 2021-2030

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the integrated circuits market is expected to grow from $360.27 billion in 2020 to $391.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $468.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%. The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to drive the integrated circuits (ICs) market in the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Integrated Circuits Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2766&type=smp

The integrated circuits market consists of sales of integrated circuits and related services that are used in various applications such as automobiles, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics. Integrated circuit is a small chip that acts as an amplifier, an oscillator, a timer, and a memory computer. Integrated circuit is a small wafer that can accommodate hundreds to millions of transistors, resistors and capacitors.

Trends In The Global Integrated Circuits Market

Increased use of next-generation mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, requires the installation of new infrastructure. Chipsets such as radio frequency integrated circuits, system on chips, application specific integrated circuits, cellular integrated circuits, and millimetre-wave integrated circuits are mainly used in the development of 5G infrastructure, which creates a high demand for integrated circuits. Deployment of 5G as the demand driver that will require semiconductors for infrastructure is expected to rise the revenue of semiconductors from US$422.8 billion in 2019 to US$448 billion in 2020.

Global Integrated Circuits Market Segments:

The global integrated circuits market is further segmented based on product type, application, type and geography.

By Product Type: Digital IC, Analog IC, Mixed-Signal IC

By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Health Care, Aerospace & Defense, Others

By Type: General-purpose IC, Application-specific IC

By Geography: The global integrated circuits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Integrated Circuits Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/integrated-circuits-global-market-report

Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides integrated circuits market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global integrated circuits market, integrated circuits market share, integrated circuits market players, integrated circuits market segments and geographies, integrated circuits market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The integrated circuits market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Integrated Circuits Market Organizations Covered: Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Micron, Toshiba, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Maxim Integrated, ALBIC, Cypress, Microchip, IDT, Omron, AVX, Epson, Diodes, Infineon, NJR, Boeing, Atmel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, SK Hynix, Nvidia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2021:

Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Front-End Equipment, Back-End Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment), By Application (Integrated Circuit, Discrete Device, Optoelectronic Device, Sensors), By Product (Memory, Foundry, Logic, MPU, Discrete, Analog, MEMS), By Supply Chain Participant (OSAT Companies, IDM Firms, Foundries), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-machinery-global-market-report

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Integrated Circuits, Memory Chips, Microprocessors), By End-Use Industry (Information Technology, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare), By Product (Intrinsic Semiconductor, Extrinsic Semiconductor), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-related-devices-global-market-report

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (3D Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit), By Product (Active Packaging, Smart And Intelligent Packaging), By End Use Industry (Automotive And Transport, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, IT And Telecommunication), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/