Global Blockchain Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Blockchain Market 2021-2030

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Blockchain Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the blockchain market is expected to grow from $2.24 billion in 2020 to $4.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $60.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 97%. The growing demand for blockchain technology in industries and the public sector is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The blockchain market consists of sales of blockchain technology by the entities that develop this technology. Blockchain is a decentralized ledger or a database that records the data of the organizations in many databases which is called a block over a network called chain connected in peer-to-peer version referred to as node. Blockchain is preferred for its safe, secure and transparent nature.

Trends In The Global Blockchain Market

Federated blockchain, also called as a consortium blockchain, is expected to be a major trend shaping the blockchain market in the forecast period. Federated blockchain is a private permission type of blockchain, which gives permission for multiple entities to have access to the network by voting or token system. Decentralization is maintained by the prior selection of the authority nodes by the organizations in the network which can exchange the data or information continuously. In 2019, Oracle Corporation has entered the HyperLedger Consortiums and has a few dozen cloud blockchain applications which are now running.

Global Blockchain Market Segments:

The global blockchain market is further segmented based on type, provider, application and geography.

By Type: Private, Public, Hybrid

By Provider: Application, Middleware, Infrastructure

By Application: BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government

By Geography: The global blockchain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blockchain Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global blockchain market, blockchain global market share, blockchain market players, blockchain market segments and geographies, blockchain market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The blockchain market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

