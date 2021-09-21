TYPED RAISE $2.5M SEED ROUND TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL LAUNCH OF OPEN BETA FOR DOCUMENT-BASED KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM
Fastest-growing startup in South Korea is reimagining how knowledge workers and writers do their jobs — empowering them to focus on the output, not the processUSA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Typed, a simple-to-use digital workspace designed to streamline document and knowledge management, today announced a $2.5M seed round led by Mirae Asset with the participation of Kakao Ventures and Nextrans Inc. The funding will accelerate product development and ensure global support for the open beta scheduled for October 2021.
Typed solves the challenge that every knowledge worker and writer faces: spending more time on research and organization than the actual content they need to create. Through a network that intelligently tracks and organizes files based on the user’s interactions with them, Typed brings all the knowledge from different web pages and applications into one simple-to-use and quick-to-learn digital workspace.
"Modern document writing has not changed since the 1980s," said Typed co-founder Clint Yoo. "While we have more knowledge at our fingertips than ever before, we use the same rudimentary methods to organize and make sense of it. At Typed, we want any writer — from lawyers and entrepreneurs to researchers and students — to focus on creating great content instead of wasting time organizing their source material. We’ve achieved this by making knowledge management more similar to the way our brain operates."
"Workplace disruption is a phrase often said but rarely executed well," added Shina Chung, CEO of Kakao Ventures. "While still early in its development, Typed has the potential to fundamentally change how we work individually or as a team. If there is a team to take on our outdated way of writing content, it's them."
"Typed merges research and writing into a single activity by automatically curating the relevant information I need to write. Not only is it time-saving and extremely easy to use, but it dramatically improves my thought process by helping me connect ideas in a new way. It has indeed been a game-changer for my team and me," said Eamonn Carey, managing director at Techstars London.
Since the launch of the closed beta test in February 2021, Typed achieved significant user growth, including more than 10,000 users on the waitlist, 25,000 files uploaded, and 350% month-over-month active user growth. Typed will be available through a freemium model and is currently accepting beta registrations on its website.
Typed is reimagining how knowledge workers and writers bring their content to life with an easy-to-use digital workspace that intelligently organizes their source material based on their unique interactions. With Typed, users spend more time on creation, and less time on organization. Founded by Woojin Kim, Brian Shin, Minwoo Cho, and Clint Yoo, Typed is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices in Santa Clara, California.
