Major 3D Printing Materials Market Players Focus On New Technology Development

The Business Research Company’s 3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological advancements are gaining significant popularity in the 3D printing materials market. Major companies operating in the 3D printing materials sector are focused on developing new technologies to enhance design capabilities and improve the user experience. For instance, in October 2020, Formlabs, a US-based 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer launched two new proprietary materials such as Rigid 10K Resin and a reformulation of Draft Resin based on 3D printing technology. Users can print up to four times faster with the reformulated Draft Resin compared with currently existing resins while retaining the greatest level of accuracy and enhancing part quality. Rigid 10K Resin is the stiffest material in Formlabs' whole offering, satisfying the demand for a stiffer, more heat, and chemically resistant substance among engineering and manufacturing clients.

The global 3D printing materials market size is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2020 to $1.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the 3D printing materials market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D printing materials market is expected to reach $3.24 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.4%.

Major players covered in the global 3D printing materials industry are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH, Royal DSM N.V., CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise, Höganäs AB, LPW Technology Ltd., GE Additive, Advanced Powders and Coatings, Formlabs, Toner Plastic, Taulman 3D, and Dutch Filaments.

North America was the largest region in the 3D printing materials market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the 3D printing materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global 3D printing materials market report is segmented by type into polymers, metal, ceramic, others, by technology into fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), stereolithography (SLA), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), others, by form into powder, filament, liquid, by end-use industry into automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, consumer goods, construction, others.

