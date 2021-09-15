Not Your Parents' ACLU - Zachor Legal Report Detailing the ACLU's anti-Israel Bias

This report highlights the ACLU’s transformation from an impartial civil rights advocate to one that defends those that discriminate against Jews.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute is proud to announce the release of our report “Not Your Parents’ ACLU”, describing the ACLU’s recent track record in treating discrimination targeting Jews differently than all other forms of discrimination.

This report’s main findings are:

• For over 15 years, the ACLU’s national office and regional affiliates have defended and partnered with anti-Israel delegitimization actors and organizations.

• From 2017-2019, the ACLU lobbied and litigated against state and federal anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) laws. On its web pages highlighting this casework, the ACLU promotes amicus briefs submitted by BDS-supporting and terror-affiliated organizations.

• The ACLU also employs staff members previously or concurrently employed by BDS-supporting and Palestinian terror-affiliated organizations.

• ACLU staff members have spoken at events hosted by and accepted awards from delegitimization organizations.

• Nonetheless, the ACLU has repeatedly stated it defends BDS organizations and challenges anti-BDS laws solely to defend First Amendment rights and does not take a side in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The objective in releasing this report is to ensure that the public and the courts are aware of the ACLU’s clear transformation from an impartial civil rights advocate to an organization that has a pattern in recent years of defending those that discriminate against Jews.