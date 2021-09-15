Entrepreneur Travis Fauque explains how to invest in real estate
Real estate is a great way to get started in the world of investment, and getting into the market can be surprisingly straightforward”LANDER, WYOMING, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyoming native Travis Fauque is an entrepreneur from the Fremont County city of Lander. Passionate about personal development and with a focus on real estate investment, Fauque offers a trio of tips designed to help those looking to follow in his professional footsteps.
"Real estate is a great way to get started in the world of investment, and getting into the market can be surprisingly straightforward," says entrepreneur and investor Travis Fauque, speaking from his newly purchased investment property in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The first of Fauque's three real estate investment tips concerns flipping properties. "House flipping is, perhaps, the most obvious means of investing in real estate," he explains.
According to the expert, the process involves taking older, typically tired-looking properties, renovating them, and then reselling at a profit. "An accurate estimation of repair costs is crucial," he adds, "and time, in addition to capital, must also be factored into the equation."
Budget permitting, Fauque advises working with a trusted contractor or, where funds are tighter, personally doing the bulk of the work. A quick turnaround, he points out, is often the main priority, especially if an individual is paying a mortgage on the property that's being renovated and flipped.
Moving on, the Wyoming-based entrepreneur turns to his second piece of advice. "Investing in income-producing rentals for the long term," says Fauque.
And if an individual doesn't have the capital, they can look at renting out a room in their home, Fauque notes. "If you already own a property, renting out a room is a less conventional way of profiting from your investment," he adds.
Finally, the last of Travis Fauque's trio of tips surrounding investing in real estate involves saving or leveraging current funds in an asset until they generate enough income to acquire financing from the bank. "Alternatively, team up with a trusted investor," Fauque suggests, "all while staying up to date on the real estate market and doing your own research."
Travis Fauque recalls his early life as an aspiring entrepreneur
Born in Lander, Wyoming, Travis Fauque found his feet as an entrepreneur at a young age. The businessman started out as a busboy at a local restaurant, aged just 14.
At the same time, he was also regularly mowing lawns in his family's neighborhood as a side avenue for pocket money. "My parents were always very supportive of me," Fauque recalls, looking back, "both knowing how I dreamed of one day becoming a successful entrepreneur."
In addition to his ongoing entrepreneurial endeavors, Travis Fauque is currently enrolled at Laramie County Community College, where he's studying for a degree in applied business management.
Outside of his work and studies, Fauque regularly donates time to a variety of good causes, including his local church. He's also dedicated to continued personal development and enjoys following a number of popular motivational speakers.
