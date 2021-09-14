Aron Govil: 3 Tips for Breaking into the Entertainment Industry
Aron Govil who is the Chairman & CEO of Ducon Group has also had a successful career in the entertainment industry where he has financed, produced, directed and distributed many Bollywood and Hollywood films across the globe. As such, he is skilled at advising those who are interested in kick-starting their entertainment career. With that in mind, here is a list of 3 tips for breaking into the entertainment industry.
Learn to Network
One of the best things Aron Govil asserts aspiring entertainers should do is to learn how to network. Many people do not realize that many of the opportunities for the entertainment industry are not advertised. Rather, there are plenty of times in which companies simply request that someone quickly finds and hires someone to fill the role. In those instances, being connected to those who work in the entertainment industry comes in handy.
Be Confident
The entertainment industry is vast. No matter how great someone is at something, there is almost always someone who can do it way better. Nevertheless, being confident makes it much more likely to book the gigs one is pining for. Hiring managers want to be able to trust that the person they hire can handle every aspect of the position. So, being confident in your skills and having originality in your personality often gets people further than simply either trying to look pretty or handsome or copying someone else. Therefore, anyone who is struggling to book entertainment jobs may want to work on their confidence before going for their next interview.
Learn the Industry
Every industry has its own subculture that only insiders are privy to, and the entertainment industry is no different. In fact, the entertainment industry is arguably one of the top industries known for putting politics above all else. So, Aron Govil asserts that those who want to work in the industry must take the time to find out about these practices. It is very important to develop general knowledge about your industry so you can engage your potential interviewer with interesting conversation and trivia. While it won't necessarily help you book immediate gigs, it will go a long way in terms of you being remembered and thus allowing one to fit in and integrate into the entertainment culture. This should help make it easier to book jobs in the future.
About Aron Govil
Aron Govil is the Chairman & CEO of Ducon Group, which is an international conglomerate that deals with industrial engineering & construction, environmental control, material handling, infrastructure, and entertainment on a global scale. He enjoys advising and collaborating with entertainment professionals at all levels of their careers. Contact him today for more information or a consultation.
