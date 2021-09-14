Veterans Home Care Moves To New Larger Location
Veterans Home Care is now located at 11975 Westline Industrial Drive, St. Louis MO 63146 just a few blocks form its previous location.
National Home Care company moves its St. Louis headquarters a few blocks away
We also took this opportunity to update our technology with a focus on innovative design.”ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Home Care (VHC) announces it has moved to new and larger offices at 11975 Westline Industrial Drive at The Crossings at Westport. The firm had previously been located at 11861 Westline Industrial Drive, Ste 750.
The new offices occupy three floors and will be home to 77 Veterans Home Care employees and those of its sister company, SmartCompanion Care LLC. It’s a change from the previous location’s 13,350 square feet to 31,524 square feet with space for additional growth as the firm continues to expand.
“Veterans Home Care continues to grow at a rapid pace and needed more space to house our growing team. We also took this opportunity to update our technology with a focus on innovative design. Visitors to our offices will find our operational capabilities truly state-of-the-art,” said Bonnie Laiderman CEO.
The move to larger offices corresponds with Veterans Home Care’s objective to not only serve more veterans and their families, but all seniors, on a nationwide basis.
Laiderman founded the firm in 2003 with the goal of helping millions of veterans and their surviving spouses who qualify, apply for a non-service related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) called aid and attendance, which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. Innovation now provides VHC with the ability to serve every senior and disabled adult, regardless of service, with the latest Alexa powered medical alert system.
“The VetAssist® Companion for clients and SmartCompanion® for all seniors, have great opportunity for growth,” Laiderman added. “Each Companion is powered by Alexa devices with new voice-activated and video chat technology especially preprogrammed for seniors to reduce isolation and loneliness, and replace push-button medical alert systems. Users just love it.”
To help home care providers and social workers, VHC also recently launched the VetAssist® app, available on Apple and Google, to provide an initial eligibility screening for the VA's Aid and Attendance pension and VHC’s VetAssist® Program. The app enables providers to quickly and easily refer patients to VetAssist.
In all Veterans Home Care has served veterans in 48 states with a network of more than 4,000 home care providers through its VetAssist® Program. More than 19,000 veterans and their surviving spouses have been able to access VA Benefits for the care they need.
“We are proud to have helped thousands of veterans and their surviving spouses receive the in-home care and respect they deserve,” said Laiderman. “Veterans Home Care will continue to grow by developing new products and services to help our agencies improve their business operations and, at the same time, help our clients lead the best life possible.”
This is Veterans Home Care’s 3rd location in West St. Louis County. CBRE, a commercial real estate firm, assisted in locating the new offices and leasing of the facility.
