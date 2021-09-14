South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 14, 2021

Household Hazardous Materials and Pesticide Disposal Set for Oct. 2 in York

YORK – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture and York County will hold a household hazardous materials and pesticide collection on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at the York County Public Works facility, 220 Public Works Road (off Highway 5) near the Moss Justice Center in York.

The collection is for residents only; products from businesses will not be accepted. The household materials collection is open only to residents of York County. Collection of unwanted and unused pesticides is open to residents and farmers of any South Carolina county. Staff will be on site to monitor pesticide collection and disposal and will have final authority on acceptance of products.

Additional details include:

Quantities will be limited to 2500 pounds of solid and 300 gallons of liquid at no charge.

Acceptable products include herbicides, insecticides, nematicides, fungicides and similar products used in agriculture production or around the home.

Prohibited items include empty pesticide containers, rinsate, infectious, biological or radioactive materials, explosives, and major appliances.

A hazardous material company will be on site to properly dispose of the materials collected.

Materials should be transported to the collection event in sturdy boxes with newspaper stuffed between the containers to prevent spills.

Leave items in the original containers.

Please notify John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or jstokes@scda.sc.gov if you are planning to attend and have more than thirty (30) gallons of liquid or two hundred fifty pounds (250) of solid to dispose of.

Workers will be on hand to unload vehicles, and citizens will be asked to stay in the car.

Collection events may be cancelled due to inclement weather, with the cancellation posted on SCDA’s website, agriculture.sc.gov. Possible makeup dates will be announced at a later date.

The Household Hazardous Materials Collection Event is funded in partnership between the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and York County government.

For more information, contact John Stokes at 803-737-9696 or jstokes@scda.sc.gov.

###

Household Hazardous Materials and Pesticide Disposal Set for Oct. 2 in York [pdf]