Wildfire-related burning restrictions lifted in 14 counties (published September 14, 2021)

Continued favorable weather has improved wildfire risk for much of northern Minnesota. In response, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is removing fire restrictions in 14 counties.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, burning restrictions will be lifted in Beltrami, Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Ottertail, St. Louis, Roseau, and Wadena counties.

However, the wildfire risk in remains in the northeastern tip of Minnesota. Therefore, Class III burning restrictions remain in effect for in Cook and Lake counties. Under Class III restrictions:

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all state, county, or private lands. Camping stoves are permitted.

Attended campfires in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort are allowed.

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits. People should check with their local community for any additional restrictions.

Open burning permits are restricted.

An Area of Closure around the Greenwood Fire remains in place and is not affected by the updated burning restrictions.

According to DNR acting Wildfire Prevention Supervisor, Allissa Reynolds, “These changes reflect reduced wildfire risks for much of the north, while also recognizing that wildfire danger remains high in Cook and Lake counties.” She also cautions, “Until we have a few inches of snow on the ground, we all need to continue our efforts to reduce wildfires; fires can start easily in dry grass and leaves.”

Forrest Boe, Director of DNR’s Forestry Division, appreciates the continued support of all Minnesotans in following wildfire-related restrictions, saying, “Everyone’s efforts to prevent wildfires are helping. Thank you and let’s keep it up through the fall.”

The DNR will continue to monitor conditions and adjust county-specific burning restrictions as necessary. Of upmost importance is protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans, firefighters, and resource managers.

These state restrictions were developed in conjunction with tribal and federal partners and are consistent with restrictions for the

The DNR wildland fire information webpage includes information on all restrictions and a list of affected state forests and parks.