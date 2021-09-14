Infused Innovations Welcomes Mike Miller as Senior Engineer
Infused Innovations is excited to welcome new team member, Mike Miller, as Senior Engineer.
I’m excited and grateful for the chance to bring my security and modern workplace skills to this talented team and great company”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Senior Engineer, Mike will serve as a customer support escalation point, be involved in client project work, build solutions in collaboration with the team, and assist with Microsoft 365 administration and security work.
— Mike Miller
“The security landscape, and technology as a whole, is ever-changing. At Infused Innovations, we keep up to date on those changes to ensure our customers are protected and have the most efficient work environments possible. I’m excited and grateful for the chance to bring my security and modern workplace skills to this talented team and great company,” says Mike.
“Curiosity, creativity, and compassion are key traits of our senior engineers. Mike’s ability to understand the entire customer challenge, the holistic understanding of what we solve for in our work, and the ability to quickly respond to changing needs, will make him an amazing addition to our team,” says Jeffrey Wilhelm, CEO.
Mike’s addition to the team represents the company’s ongoing investment in customer support as well as modern workplace and security.
About Infused Innovations:
Headquartered in North Kingstown, RI with an innovation lab in Lowell, MA, Infused Innovations is a strategy and innovation consultancy that helps organizations digitally transform their businesses and industries by securely leveraging emerging technologies. Its holistic approach values social responsibility and sustainability in addition to trustworthy computing and technology. Additional recognition recently earned by Infused Innovations includes Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Award in the Modern Work & Security category, ranking #16 in Channel Futures’ MSP 501, Top 10 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2021 by CIO Views magazine, and ranking #21 on CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 List.
