Pop Up & School-Based Vaccination Sites This Week - September 14, 2021 - September 19, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced today a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older. Just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

The vaccination sites listed below also offer additional doses for those currently eligible based on guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some primary care providers and pharmacies are also offering additional doses. Check with your doctor or pharmacist for more information. Here are the vaccination sites available this week:

Health Care & Rehabilitation Services - Brattleboro, 51 Fairview Street, Brattleboro Green Mountain Tech Center, 738 VT Route 15, Hyde Park

Wednesday, September 15

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center Putney Fire Department, 14 Main Street, Putney Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Drive, Bradford

Thursday, September 16

Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Springfield, 390 River Street, Springfield Rutland District Office, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington

Friday, September 17

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center Blue Mountain High School, 2420 US Route 302, Wells River Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Ave., Middlebury St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main Street, St. Johnsbury

Saturday, September 18

Bondville Fairgrounds, 350 VT Route 30, Winhall Cars & Coffee, 155 Dorset Street, South Burlington Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service / Jay Town Garage, 1375 Cross Road, Jay Berlin Elementary School, 372 Paine Turnpike North, Berlin Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford

Sunday, September 19

Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 VT Route 100, Duxbury Vergennes High School, 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

