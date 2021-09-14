19 Space Market Intelligence Reports Now Available through TerraMetric Digital Platform

Submit Release
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the formation of a strategic partnership with leading consulting firm Euroconsult, Florida-based global space business development firm TerraMetric has launched their Digital Platform — offering the North American market access to Euroconsult’s collection of esteemed market intelligence reports.

TerraMetric’s current offerings as a successful global space-focused business development firm are set to expand further. Within the scope of a strategic partnership with the leading global consultancy firm focused on space and satellite-enabled markets, Euroconsult, TerraMetric is now able to offer the North American market access to nineteen comprehensive market intelligence reports via the newly-launched TerraMetric Digital Platform.

The publications — which are updated annually — provide consolidated assessment of the space and satellite industries, with reports covering Government Space, Satellite Communications, Earth Observation and Space Industry sectors.

TerraMetric CEO and Co-Founder Clint Graumann said, “TerraMetric is very excited about the launch of the Digital Platform, and is confident that access to Euroconsult’s expert market intelligence will benefit space-sector businesses and stakeholders across North America. We look forward to working with new and existing clients to solve complex problems with the backing of top-tier market intelligence.”

Euroconsult CEO Pacome Revillon added, “Euroconsult is enthusiastic about the launch of the TerraMetric Digital Platform and is excited about this next step in our collaboration. TerraMetric’s dedication and knowledge of the North American market will surely benefit future clients by offering faster access to market intelligence and leverage our joint expertise, network and skills.”

The reports offer reliable, in-depth analysis of each subject area, as well as long-term trends, various kinds of benchmarking and 10-year forecasts supported by key ratios. They suit the needs of a broad range of space-sector stakeholders, from satellite manufacturers, launchers and operators to data analytics & solution providers.

Customers can select between Classic and Premium plans, as well as multiple user license types, from Single- to Unlimited-user licenses. Many publications also come with access to customized datasets, providing further support for businesses to make well-informed and robust decisions.

All nineteen reports are now available for purchase through the TerraMetric Digital Platform.

