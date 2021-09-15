1st ANNUAL TOTALLY VALLEY BLOCK PARTY TO BE HELD 09/25/2021 FROM 6PM TO 10PM AT WESTFIELD FASHION SQUARE IN SHERMAN OAKS
Oscar Urrutia
This FREE event is a collaboration between My Valley Pass, San Fernando Valley Eats, Westfield Fashion Square, and GEC Events. All proceeds from the beer garden will benefit Hope of the Valley’s Annual Drumstick Dash
My Valley Pass (The San Fernando Valley’s #1 Visitors Guide) is excited to announce the 1st Annual Totally Valley Block Party at the Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks. The FREE event will take place on September 25th from 6pm to 10pm and will feature:
• 10+ popular food trucks
• 5 local Valley breweries including 818 Brewing, San Fernando Brewing Co, Hand-Brewed Beer, and more!
• Outdoor fun & games
• Entertainers DJ Chris One and MC Cliff Tan
GET ON THE LIST HERE: https://www.myvalleypass.com/totallyvalley (Must be registered to attend)
The evening is being organized by My Valley Pass, the team behind some of the most popular events in the Valley including the San Fernando Outdoor Market, San Fernando Valley Drive-In and Movies on Location. The event will be benefitting Hope of the Valley’s annual Drumstick Dash LA which is being held on Thanksgiving Day.
“We are thrilled to be the recipient of this year’s TOTALLY VALLEY BLOCK PARTY beer garden proceeds! We are thankful that all funds will be used to help provide housing for men, women and children of the of the San Fernando Valley! - Ken Craft, President and CEO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.
The TOTAL VALLEY BLOCK PARTY is free to attend and located at the main entrance of the mall. For more information and to donate to the Drumstick Dash LA visit myvalleypass.com
“We are super excited to once again team up with our friends at the Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks,” says Oscar Urrutia, founder of My Valley Pass. “Together we look forward to raising funds for such a great cause while giving the community a safe way to end the summer.”
About My Valley Pass – My Valley Pass is the official visitors guide for the San Fernando Valley. Learn about events, restaurants, nightlife, museums, and points of interests. The San Fernando Valley Drive-In Theatre and Movies on Location are their premier hosted events. They also offer (4) unique tours of the San Fernando Valley that explore filming locations, local breweries, bizarre locations and oddities, and historic restaurants. For more information visit myvalleypass.com
About Westfield Fashion Square - WESTFIELD FASHION SQUARE IS A FASHION-FORWARD, TWO-LEVEL ENCLOSED REGIONAL SHOPPING CENTER SERVING SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOODS FROM THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY TO THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS. Situated directly alongside the 101 freeway, just east of the 405 freeway, Fashion Square serves a loyal customer base that shops the center at twice the industry average. Anchored by a flagship Bloomingdale’s and a Macy’s, the property also features Apple, Michael Kors, H&M, Z Gallerie, Sephora, Athleta, LUSH, Kiehl’s, Banana Republic and J.Crew.
About Drumstick Dash LA - The 6th Annual Drumstick Dash will be held on November 25th. It is the largest Thanksgiving Day 5k/10k walk/run in the Los Angeles area. This year, moving your feet so others can eat is now more important than ever. The Covid Pandemic has left many more people in need in the greater Los Angeles area. Proceeds from the Drumstick Dash will provide over 200,000 hot meals for unsheltered men, women, and children. For more information on the Drumstick Dash LA visit: drumstickdashla.com
About Hope of The Valley- Hope of The Valley’s mission is to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger, and homelessness by offering immediate assistance and long-term solutions. HoTV is an inclusive faith-based, independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not discriminate based on gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or lack thereof. Their services are grounded in a deep respect for the dignity inherent in each human being. Hope of The Valley believes that everybody and everything deserves a second chance. As a faith-based compassion ministry, the organization focuses on the spiritual, emotional, physical, relational, occupational, and financial needs of their clients. Through Hope of The Valley’s efforts throughout the last 10 years, the number of new people on the streets in the San Fernando Valley has grown by less than half that of the entire Los Angeles County. That means there are less than half as many people on the streets as there would have been without their work, ultimately taking positive steps toward net-zero/negative growth.
Contact: Oscar Urrutia | (818) 527-5280 | oscar@myvalleypass.com
Get On the List: https://www.myvalleypass.com/totallyvalley (Must be registered to attend)
