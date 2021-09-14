Growing Demand for New Treatment Options Is Likely To Propel the Growth of the Athletic Knee Treatment Market
Documented instance of side effects induced by orally consumed drugs is spurring approaches such as physiotherapy, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulationUNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR’s ongoing global athletic knee treatment market study projects a steady growth forecast through 2021, as the healthcare industry reorients its treatment priorities in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. A further incline is anticipated, as public sports and athletic events resume in forthcoming years.
The global athletic knee injuries is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to rising number of knee injuries, change in lifestyle and growing demand for new treatment options is likely to propel the growth of the athletic knee treatment market. With the advancement in research and development, novel therapeutics will manifest the growth of athletic knee treatment market. However, lack of skilled professionals and lack of general awareness among people for proper athletic knee treatment guidelines may hinder the growth of the athletic knee treatment market.
The National Safety Council (NSC), US, estimates that in 2019 alone, exercise with or without exercise equipment accounted for about 468,000 injuries. Bicycling followed with around 417,000 injuries, while basketball resulted in 404,000 incidents, and lastly football with 292,000 injuries. It estimated that most of these injuries resulted from unintended collisions between persons or with an object, mostly in the age group of 15 to 24 years.
Consequently, key manufacturers are augmenting their production capacities to accelerate drug development. Leading pharmaceutical provider Pfizer, for instance, is currently working on determining the effectiveness of its NCT02528188 (Tanezumab) candidate among knee and hip osteoarthritis patients. Besides, alternative approaches incorporating non-pharmacological approaches are also being investigated.
“Elevating concerns over possible side-effects of orally administered drugs is spurring drives for alternative treatment approaches, mostly reliant on non-pharmacological options, prompting manufacturers to develop advance knee pain management solutions,” says the Fact.MR analyst.
Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Athletic Knee Treatment Market Study
• By drug class, corticosteroids to remain the preferred treatment option due to provision of instant pain relief
• High preference for oral administration to remain, topical administration witnessing significant incline
• Hospitals to remain primary athletic knee treatment drug procurers, attributed to high preference for hospital-grade treatment
• US to emerge as a lucrative market, attributed to rising incidences of knee injuries amid rising football popularity
• Treatment for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) primarily stimulating demand across the UK
• Germany & France to provide a wide expansion ground for anti-inflammatory athletic knee treatment drug sales
• Increasing efforts to promote stem-cell based treatment widening growth prospects for India
• China to remain a prominent market, providing a combination of traditional and modern medicinal treatments
Athletic Knee Treatment Market- Prominent Drivers
• Growing emphasis on sports is increasing knee injury incidences, providing stimulus to athletic knee treatment product sales
• Alternative approaches, including transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), are acquiring immense popularity
• Investment in preventive genomics to ascertain knee injury susceptibility to play an instrumental role in accelerating treatment prospects
Athletic Knee Treatment- Key Restraints
• Inadequate awareness about prominent causes for athletic knee pain onset to restrain treatment uptake
• A shift towards non-pharmacological pain management is likely to limit uptake of athletic knee treatment drugs in the future
Competitive Landscape
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ferring BV, Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are some prominent athletic knee treatment products manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR in its study. Aforementioned players largely rely on developing new drug formulations, besides engaging in capacity expansion measures including collaborations and acquisitions.
Ferring BV, a prominent pharmaceutical giant, manufactures the EUFLEXXA (1% sodium hyaluronate) hyaluronic acid for injection purposes. The drug is injected into the knees of osteoarthritis sufferers to improve movement and reduce pain. Helping cushion, lubricate and protect the knee during its movement, the drug helps alleviate short-term pains experienced during strenuous athletic activities as well.
Besides drugs, numerous knee replacement solutions are also offered by some players, in case of severe injuries. Johnson & Johnson medical, for instance, offers the ATTUNE® Knee System, a state-of-the-art knee replacement system, consisting of the ATTUNE GRADIUSTM Curve to facilitate smooth motion and stability, the GLIDERIGHTTM Articulation to optimize kneecap movement, and the AOXTM Antioxidant Polyethylene plastic wedge to replace the cartilage.
More Insights on the Athletic Knee Treatment Market
In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global athletic knee treatment market. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of drug class (corticosteroids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) and hyaluronic acid), route of administration (topical, oral and intramuscular) and end user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and Middle East & Africa)
