Eureka Happy Dog Wins Times-Standard Readers’ Choice Best of the North Coast 2021

EUREKA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent poll conducted by Times-Standard to find out what businesses provide the best service on the North Coast, Eureka Happy Dog emerged as the best Doggy Day Care and Boarding Facility.

Judging from the poll and the number of positive reviews on Google and Yelp, Eureka Happy Dog is the go-to place for people looking for the best care for their dogs. Besides winning the Times-Standard Readers’ Choice Best of the North Coast 2021, Happy Dog also takes pride in being the winner of the 2020 Nextdoor Favorite Doggy Day Care and Boarding Facility. They are also the winner of North Coast Journal’s Best of Humboldt 2021.

According to Jackie, the owner of Eureka Happy Dog, winning the award is no mean feat considering the challenges they faced in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to their resilience and dedication to offering first-rate customer service, the staff played an integral role in the achievement.

About Eureka Happy Dog

Established in 1998 in Eureka, Humboldt County, Happy Dog is one of California’s premier dog daycare and boarding facilities. It is the first alternative style doggy daycare and boarding facility of its kind in the North Coast region. Its establishment was inspired by the owners’ wish to create a place they would also feel comfortable leaving their dogs.

The facility has state-of-the-art amenities, including seven primary play areas and a couple of non-group areas with ForeverLawn K-9 grass, allowing dogs to interact with friends that match their sociability and activity levels.

After a fun-filled day, every dog that boards in the facility enjoys a relaxing night in their spacious kennels on heated floors with soothing piped music. Happy Dog understands that proper nutrition is essential for a healthy and happy dog, and they serve All Life Stages Chicken and Rice and All Life Stages Four Protein. The staff can also prepare special food if necessary at no extra cost.

They also administer a dog’s medication for the duration of its stay. The facility boasts a high-tech security system with night observation to ensure the dogs are safe round-the-clock. While Happy Dog does not discriminate against specific dog breeds, they do not accept aggressive dogs.

Happy Dog Corporate Social Responsibility

Besides ensuring that dogs under their care are comfortable, happy, and healthy, Eureka Happy Dog also engages in various community development projects with the Humboldt Area Foundation. Jackie, the Happy Dog owner, is also a dedicated philanthropist. She donates to various local and national organizations involved in children’s causes, human rights, animal rights, and feeding the hungry.

For More Information

Anyone looking for more information about Eureka Happy Dog Day Care and Boarding and their services can view their Yelp page, visit https://www.eurekahappydog.com/ or contact the customer service at +1 707-442-5400 or happydogeureka@gmail.com.