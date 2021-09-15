Merging Human Industry Expertise With Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Tempesta Media and Craftly.AI partnership takes expert-driven content marketing to the next level.MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, a performance-based content marketing solutions leader, announces its partnership with Craftly.AI, an AI-powered copywriting assistant.
Tempesta Media will incorporate the Craftly.AI platform as part of its managed solution. The new capabilities will be made available to the company's vetted industry experts. Craftly.AI's AI-powered copywriting assistant will help them convert their extensive industry knowledge and subject matter expertise into magazine-quality content. The partnership will benefit writers by increasing productivity and benefit clients with enhanced customer satisfaction and better-optimized content that achieves results even faster.
Leveraging AI for better content
In a rapidly evolving digital marketing world, quality content matters. It remains one of the most effective tools for attracting new customers and converting leads into sales. The ability to continually adapt to the changing online algorithms and industry shifts gives companies an edge over the competition.
"After evaluating numerous solutions, we selected Craftly.AI because of the tangible value it will bring to our industry experts and our managed service clients," commented Michael Marchese, Founder, and CEO of Tempesta Media. "This partnership further advances Tempesta Media's leadership as the premier content marketing managed solution for financial services, healthcare, and business services companies."
“I know that by combining Tempesta Media’s 27,000+ industry experts with Craftly.AI’s creative and original copywriting, we are bringing together the very best of human talent and revolutionary technology. This partnership will produce content that is far superior to either individual component. In the hands of a novice, Craftly can produce great content, but in the hands of a copywriting and industry expert the output can be amazing.” commented Iman Bashir, Founder of Craftly.AI.
About Tempesta Media
Founded in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of content, social, and influencer marketing solutions that drive revenue for businesses. Our managed service brings together cutting-edge technology with world-class expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve businesses across North America in financial services, manufacturing, business services, technology, and trade services. For more information, please get in touch with us at (312) 371-0555 or Sales@TempestaMedia.com.
About Craftly.AI
Craftly.AI is a web-based artificial intelligence copywriting assistant that generates original and high-performing content. By leveraging the largest neural network to date, the technology learns to flawlessly emulate unique communication styles while injecting the necessary formulas for success. Be it billion-dollar brands or freelance writers, Craftly.AI designs marketing tools with a data-driven approach to provide users all the options they need to generate copy for blogs, web, e-commerce, emails, or ideas in seconds.
