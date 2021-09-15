Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,612 in the last 365 days.

Merging Human Industry Expertise With Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Tempesta Media logo

Craftly Logo

Tempesta Media and Craftly.AI partnership takes expert-driven content marketing to the next level.

MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, a performance-based content marketing solutions leader, announces its partnership with Craftly.AI, an AI-powered copywriting assistant.

Tempesta Media will incorporate the Craftly.AI platform as part of its managed solution. The new capabilities will be made available to the company's vetted industry experts. Craftly.AI's AI-powered copywriting assistant will help them convert their extensive industry knowledge and subject matter expertise into magazine-quality content. The partnership will benefit writers by increasing productivity and benefit clients with enhanced customer satisfaction and better-optimized content that achieves results even faster.

Leveraging AI for better content

In a rapidly evolving digital marketing world, quality content matters. It remains one of the most effective tools for attracting new customers and converting leads into sales. The ability to continually adapt to the changing online algorithms and industry shifts gives companies an edge over the competition.

"After evaluating numerous solutions, we selected Craftly.AI because of the tangible value it will bring to our industry experts and our managed service clients," commented Michael Marchese, Founder, and CEO of Tempesta Media. "This partnership further advances Tempesta Media's leadership as the premier content marketing managed solution for financial services, healthcare, and business services companies."

“I know that by combining Tempesta Media’s 27,000+ industry experts with Craftly.AI’s creative and original copywriting, we are bringing together the very best of human talent and revolutionary technology. This partnership will produce content that is far superior to either individual component. In the hands of a novice, Craftly can produce great content, but in the hands of a copywriting and industry expert the output can be amazing.” commented Iman Bashir, Founder of Craftly.AI.

Click here to learn more about the combined solution.

About Tempesta Media

Founded in 2011, Tempesta Media is a leading performance-based provider of content, social, and influencer marketing solutions that drive revenue for businesses. Our managed service brings together cutting-edge technology with world-class expertise and industry knowledge to drive leads and revenue for B2B companies. We serve businesses across North America in financial services, manufacturing, business services, technology, and trade services. For more information, please get in touch with us at (312) 371-0555 or Sales@TempestaMedia.com.

About Craftly.AI

Craftly.AI is a web-based artificial intelligence copywriting assistant that generates original and high-performing content. By leveraging the largest neural network to date, the technology learns to flawlessly emulate unique communication styles while injecting the necessary formulas for success. Be it billion-dollar brands or freelance writers, Craftly.AI designs marketing tools with a data-driven approach to provide users all the options they need to generate copy for blogs, web, e-commerce, emails, or ideas in seconds.

Ms. Anastasiia Lavrinenko
Tempesta Media, LLC
+1 312-371-0555 ext. 789
email us here

You just read:

Merging Human Industry Expertise With Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.