Ahmed Green Proudly Shares Involvement in Introducing Seagram’s Refreshing Twisted Gin Flavors to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmed Green excitedly shared more details about the biggest project that he has successfully executed up to date.

Prior to joining Premier Brand Sciences Inc. in Charlotte, North Carolina, and serving as its Chief Operations Officer (COO), Ahmed Green has co-founded a marketing & consulting firm which they called Evolve Media.

During his time with Evolve Media, he managed brand portfolios and executed campaigns for reputed clients such as Pernod Ricard, Southern Wine & Spirits, Beam Suntory, Empire Distributors, and more. And because of innovation, continuous growth, and the successful execution of projects on behalf of his clients, Ahmed’s company received recognition numerous times.

Pernod Ricard awarded his company the Gold Star Award four times while Southern Wine & Spirits gave it the Portfolio Development Award twice.

As for the most successful project that Ahmed handled so far, he said that he and the rest of Evolve Media introduced Seagram’s twisted gin flavors to South Carolina. The product launch entitled “Bored With Vodka” took place from May until August 2015 and became the company’s top-grossing campaign in the history of the Carolinas.

Furthermore, as the company’s former CEO and project head, he led his team in coordinating and then implementing programs for Seagram’s Twisted Tour. They worked together to announce the debut of four new twisted gin flavors that offer to bring the innovative and refreshing tastes of red berry, peach, melon, and pineapple.

During the three-month campaign, they conducted exciting events such as live DJ performances at the retail spirits store, POS giveaways (bags, hats, shirts, towels, etc.), and other promotional activities like radio commercials and vehicle advertising.

Looking back at the outcome of the launch, Ahmed is very happy and proud to say that their team’s combined efforts in putting up a high volume of events and supporting them with consistent promotional activities is what made it a success. He also said that he is beyond grateful to be part of this historical Seagram’s campaign.

About Ahmed Green

Ahmed Green is the co-founder and Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Premier Brand Sciences Inc., a Charlotte, North Carolina-based company that aims to develop nutritional beverages which result from rigorous research. At Premier, he and CEO Tommy Jackson gathered a team of health and wellness professionals, researchers, and market experts to create and introduce healthy drink products to consumers and encourage living a healthy lifestyle.

In the past, Ahmed co-founded and successfully led Evolve Media while providing his expertise as a Marketing Consultant to B.A.D. Inc., a multicultural company that focuses on experiential branding.

Ahmed was recently featured in Inspirery and Ideamensch. For more information, please call 706-343-3776

