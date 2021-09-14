Jeff Hinkle owner of Mow Carrollton reflects on writing The Fulfillment of Doing What You Love.
Author and Owner Jeff Hinkle offers a personal look at what others can learn from one of his best-known writing pieces.CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Hinkle is a successful author and entrepreneur and Owner of Mow Carrollton from Texas. As a writer for more than two decades, one of Hinkle's most celebrated works is The Fulfillment of Doing What You Love.
First published over 20 years ago, the book still attracts glowing feedback from readers today.
"The Fulfillment of Doing What You Love is the result of my desire to help individuals find their purpose and go forward using their talents to inspire others on life's journey," explains Jeff Hinkle, speaking from his home in Carrollton, Texas.
The Fulfillment of Doing What You Love is nationally recognized for its contribution toward assisting individuals in discovering their career potential, according to its author. "It's also on honorary display at the Isabel Briggs Memorial Library in Gainesville, Florida," he reveals, "which is the largest single collection of Myers-Briggs Type Indicator materials in the world."
The work, Jeff Hinkle, the owner of Mow Carrollton reports, is an in-depth study of character development and vocational and temperament assessment. The Fulfillment of Doing What You Love includes, he says, detailed analysis and subjective self-evaluation of the dozen or more most widely recognized personality profiles.
"Accordingly, it gives a broad understanding of self so that readers can make the best choices for a lifetime of satisfaction," suggests Hinkle. Readers will also learn how to determine their most valuable interests and abilities by exploring ways to realistically apply what drives them. He points out.
"Through this process, they may then set goals to go forward and truly do what they love," Hinkle continues. "At its core, The Fulfillment of Doing What You Love places emphasis on the importance and rewards of positive thinking and actions as they contribute to successful living," he adds.
Jeff Hinkle builds on the success of The Fulfillment of Doing What You Love.
Mow Carrollton owner Jeff Hinkle has further built upon the success of The Fulfillment of Doing What You Love by subsequently publishing a Christian-based version. Hinkle's follow-up, The Fulfillment of You: A Spiritual Perspective, has attracted similarly positive feedback from those who've read it.
"Since it was published, my Christian-based follow-up book, The Fulfillment of You: A Spiritual Perspective, has been widely employed by universities, schools, workshops, churches, and other organizations throughout the country," reveals Hinkle. "They've done so, and continue to do so, with the book representing an unparalleled written aide for Christian-based encouragement and career guidance," he goes on.
The Fulfillment of You: A Spiritual Perspective is promoted as a direct and practical handbook for those seeking Christian guidance and understanding. "The Fulfillment of You: A Spiritual Perspective promises to help individuals discover more about themselves and their abilities via an included self-evaluation worksheet," says its Texas-based author, Jeff Hinkle who is also the owner of Mow Carrollton.
"The book then further focuses on Christian character, career issues, and making choices," adds Hinkle, wrapping up, "as well as how to find true purpose in life."
