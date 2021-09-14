Johnson Memorial Health selects BlueStar to deliver Remote Monitoring
Johnson Memorial Health to provide remote patient monitoring services through a partnership with BlueStar TeleHealth
The Covid pandemic has taught health care providers to be flexible and innovative when it comes to patient care”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar TeleHealth is partnering with Johnson Memorial Health, a nationally-recognized network of physicians and advanced practice providers, based in Franklin, Indiana, to provide quality health care to the local community, in the form of remote patient monitoring, or RPM. RPM puts health equipment in the home, which automatically delivers health information to a nurse-monitoring team.
— David Dunkle
Covid-19 has led to remote patient monitoring (RPM) becoming far more popular for patients, providers, and nurses. Johnson Memorial Health wanted to better serve their patients by offering RPM and has chosen to outsource some of that work to BlueStar. BlueStar will help Johnson Memorial Health offer RPM quickly and effectively without burdening its existing staff.
“The covid pandemic has taught health care providers to be flexible and innovative when it comes to patient care,” said Dr. David Dunkle, President and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health. “BlueStar will help us improve staff efficiency, allowing us to devote more time and attention to those needing care.”
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “We are honored to work with an institution of Johnson Memorial Health’s caliber to deliver better care to patients in their home.”
Johnson Memorial’s medical professionals are eager to begin offering remote patient monitoring (RPM) to their patients and believe they will benefit from BlueStar’s turnkey service and support allowing their medical professionals to maintain their focus on providing excellent healthcare to patients.
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar provides telehealth services to help clinical caregivers connect with their remote patients. In business since 2013, BlueStar now serves thousands of families across all 50 states. The business is Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned and certified by the Veterans Administration. Its CEO and COO are retired two-star admirals. BlueStar’s board of advisors consists of 15 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, including doctors and nurses. BlueStar has won commendations from the Small Business Association, the Governor of Maryland, and the Better Business Bureau.
About Johnson Memorial Health
Johnson Memorial Health is a nationally-recognized network of physicians and advanced practice providers that provides health care to the people of Johnson County and surrounding areas. In addition to the main campus in Franklin, Johnson Memorial Health includes primary care centers in Greenwood, Whiteland and Franklin. JMH recently completed a $47 million expansion project including a new Emergency Department and Outpatient Services building.
David Coakley
BlueStar TeleHealth
+1 800-300-1724
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn