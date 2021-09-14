Chief of Staff to President Buhari welcomes Sheikh Mohamed Bayorh, Chairman of Alpha Group UAE

ABUJA, NIGERIA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, welcomed Alpha Group UAE Chairman Sheikh Mohamed Bayorh and his team to the Presidential Villa at Aso Rock, Nigeria. They met to review ongoing and potential development projects in Nigeria, specifically progress on the Gas Revolution Industrial Park project in Ogidigben, Delta State.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will continue to work with the developer consortium-Alpha Grip Management Company (AGMC) to obtain the necessary gas feedstock to ensure the success of the project. Emphasizing the benefits of creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Niger Delta region, Mr. Gambari conveyed the Nigerian government’s ongoing support for the largest gas-centric industrial park in Africa and its enhancement of President Buhari’s gas-based industrialization program for the Republic of Nigeria.

In addition to his appreciation for Professor Gambari’ssupport , Mr. Bayorh stated, “We are confident that under the leadership of President Buhari, his administration will execute the agreements necessary to advance the GRIP project and to further encourage an environment for significant investments as outlined in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill.” Mr. David Shi, Deputy Chief Representative for Power China added, “We will continue to provide the engineering, financial, and technical support to ensure the success of this project.”

During their meetings together, Professor Gambari and Mr. Bayorh considered a variety of projects that Alpha Group UAE is concentrating on in Nigeria, including investment opportunities for the banking, telecommunications, and infrastructure sectors with a date to be fixed soonest for the wider Alpha Group UAE and AGMC teams to meet with Mr. President.

About Alpha Group

Alpha Group of Companies is an industry-leading diversified holding conglomerate. It is active in telecommunications, consulting, renewable energy, project development, mining, exploration/production, and free-zone development. Alpha’s subsidiary, Alpha GRIP Management Co. (AGMC) is currently developing a $20B Gas Industrial City in Ogidigben, Delta State, Nigeria with leading Fortune 500 Chinese and Korean companies as part of the AGMC consortium.

About Power China

Power China is the largest corporation for the construction of energy facilities in the world. It has been ranked on Fortune 500 list as 157th largest Company in the world, while the US newspaper ENR ranked it as no.1 among 150 companies for designing and as no.5 among 250 largest global contractors and is a major shareholder in the AGMC consortium.

Sheikh Mohamed Bayorh of Alpha Group UAE has recently been featured on Ideamensch, Inspirery, and Dotcom Magazine. For more information, please visit http://www.alphagroupuae.com/