Whisky Flavour Brings Tipple Tasters to Doors Across The Globe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiskey Flavour, a company born from one whisky fanatic's desire to unearth the complexities of the decadent drink affordably, has launched their all-new Whisky Subscription Tasting Box.
The recently unveiled subscription gives users a chance to broaden their whisky horizons and discover their new favorite bottle, all for a fraction of the price. With economic accessibility at its core, consumers can choose between subscriptions lasting one, three, six, or twelve months, allowing them to choose a plan that suits their lifestyle.
Whisky aficionados never need to invest in full bottles again, saving buyers money to fund their favorites down the road. This unique subscription service makes even the most luxurious, expensive whiskies accessible to all.
Inside each box, Whiskey Flavour includes at least four original branded miniature whiskies to tickle tastebuds around the world. The in-house whisky lovers hand-select the bottles, ensuring a well-rounded experience every month for all subscription holders.
From Bowmore to Laphroaig to Macallan to Glenfiddich, whisky lovers from all corners of the globe unite over the ever-changing selection of luxurious brands that, otherwise, may go unsipped by most.
Alongside the expertly picked whiskies, consumers can delight in the cork coaster, premium Whisky Flavour glass, and whisky stones tucked inside the package. The subscription provides not just the drinks themselves but also everything subscribers need to create an at-home tasting experience.
The box itself promotes a modern, minimalist ideal, attracting the eye of many online shoppers. Once the whiskies are finished, the wooden keepsake box stands the test of time, holding memories, trinkets, and more.
The extra care and attention that has gone into every detail of the subscription contribute to the overall high-end feel of this generously priced monthly gift.
The dedicated team at Whiskey Flavour is committed to providing a premium dispatch service to worldwide whisky fans. Not only do their customers get to experience luxurious drinks from their homeland, but from all continents of the world. The affordable subscription box helps users travel around the globe through their noses and tastebuds every single month.
Tipple tasters everywhere are delighting in the aromatic miniatures delivered to their door all year round, discovering new notes and tastes as they go. Whisky Flavour has seemingly kicked gift-giving and self-love up a notch with this new addition to their repertoire. It is certainly getting exciting in the whisky space.
Rui Guerra
The recently unveiled subscription gives users a chance to broaden their whisky horizons and discover their new favorite bottle, all for a fraction of the price. With economic accessibility at its core, consumers can choose between subscriptions lasting one, three, six, or twelve months, allowing them to choose a plan that suits their lifestyle.
Whisky aficionados never need to invest in full bottles again, saving buyers money to fund their favorites down the road. This unique subscription service makes even the most luxurious, expensive whiskies accessible to all.
Inside each box, Whiskey Flavour includes at least four original branded miniature whiskies to tickle tastebuds around the world. The in-house whisky lovers hand-select the bottles, ensuring a well-rounded experience every month for all subscription holders.
From Bowmore to Laphroaig to Macallan to Glenfiddich, whisky lovers from all corners of the globe unite over the ever-changing selection of luxurious brands that, otherwise, may go unsipped by most.
Alongside the expertly picked whiskies, consumers can delight in the cork coaster, premium Whisky Flavour glass, and whisky stones tucked inside the package. The subscription provides not just the drinks themselves but also everything subscribers need to create an at-home tasting experience.
The box itself promotes a modern, minimalist ideal, attracting the eye of many online shoppers. Once the whiskies are finished, the wooden keepsake box stands the test of time, holding memories, trinkets, and more.
The extra care and attention that has gone into every detail of the subscription contribute to the overall high-end feel of this generously priced monthly gift.
The dedicated team at Whiskey Flavour is committed to providing a premium dispatch service to worldwide whisky fans. Not only do their customers get to experience luxurious drinks from their homeland, but from all continents of the world. The affordable subscription box helps users travel around the globe through their noses and tastebuds every single month.
Tipple tasters everywhere are delighting in the aromatic miniatures delivered to their door all year round, discovering new notes and tastes as they go. Whisky Flavour has seemingly kicked gift-giving and self-love up a notch with this new addition to their repertoire. It is certainly getting exciting in the whisky space.
Rui Guerra
Whisky Flavour
+351 963112299
info@whiskyflavour.com