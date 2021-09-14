Europe Beer Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR, Consumption, Financial Summary

Europe Beer Market

Increase in youth population, rise in number of on-premise distribution channels & advent of organic alcoholic beverages expected to propel Europe beer market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe beer market accounted for $138.65 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $159.69 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2018–2025.Rise in youth population, significant penetration of on-premise distribution, increase in number of on-premise distribution channels have boosted the growth of the Europe beer market. However, the volatile raw materials prices and excessive taxation and excise duties hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advent of organic alcoholic beverages is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report of Europe Beer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5273 The Europe beer market is segmented on the basis of type, category, packaging, production, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. The lager segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market and is projected to continue its trend throughout the study period. However, the malt segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.On the basis of production, the market is bifurcated into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. The macro-brewery segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. However, the micro-brewery segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5273 On the basis of category, the market is segmented into popular-priced, premium, and super premium. Based on packaging, the market is divided into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. The glass segment dominated the market, contributing more than two-thirds of the market.Based on region, the market across the U.K. held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the market, owing to rise in per capita alcohol consumption and wavering consumer preference. Moreover, the region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 2.0% through 2025.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Europe Beer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5273?reqfor=covid The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Boston Beer Company, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, United Breweries Group, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Squatters Pub.Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Black Beer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/black-beer-market-A08748 Cognac Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cognac-market-A11142 Carbonated Soft Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carbonated-soft-drinks-market-A11168 Cold Pressed Carrot Juice Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cold-pressed-carrot-juice-market-A07471 About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research