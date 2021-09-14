Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Announces Faculty for Launch Excellence MasterClass 2021
Two-day, in-person pharmaceutical launch excellence training in NYC (Oct 4-5), Philly (Oct 25-26), Boston (Nov 1-2), Chicago (Nov 15-16)
Learn how to navigate the challenging path ahead from established industry leaders who have successfully launched numerous products at their current and prior companies.”LOUISVILLE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce speakers for Launch Excellence MasterClass 2021, our immersive, situational-based, two-day in-person training programs focused on key competencies of Medical Affairs that MAPS deems critical for pharmaceutical and MedTech product launch success. The first program will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown Oct 4-5, 2021, with additional offerings through the fall in Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago. Whether your Medical Affairs team is helping to launch the organization's first product or its fifth — big company or small — come learn how to navigate the challenging path ahead from established industry leaders who have successfully launched numerous products at their current and prior companies. Learn more and register individuals and teams today.
— MAPS
Here are just some of the Industry MasterClass Faculty for our Fall 2021 programs:
Deborah Braccia, PhD, MPA, Head of Global Medical Affairs Excellence, Kyowa Kirin (NYC program)
Gail Cawkwell, MD, PhD, SVP Medical Affairs, Safety, and Pharmacovigalence, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NYC program)
Luca Dezzani, MD, Franchise Head, US Immuno-oncology Medical Affairs, AstraZeneca (NYC program)
Tamas Koncz, MD, PhD, CMO, Inflammation and Immunology, Pfizer (NYC program)
Charlotte Kremer MD MBA, EVP, Head of Medical Affairs, Astellas (NYC program)
Ejim Mark, MD, MPH, MBA, VP, Head of Medical Affairs, North America, Sun Pharma (NYC program)
Paul Rowe, MD, VP, Head of Global Medical, Immunology, Sanofi Genzyme (NYC program)
Leah Williams, MS, Director, Medical Education & Communications, CSL Behring (NYC program)
Andrew Greenspan, MD, VP, Medical Affairs, Immunology, Janssen (Philadelphia program)
Zhonghong Eric Guan, MD, PhD, SVP, Medical Head, Americas, Astellas (Philadelphia program)
Judianne Hare, BSN, VP, Medical Capabilities, Global Medical Affairs/Commercialization, Bristol Myers Squibb (Philadelphia program)
Kirk Shepard, MD, CMO & Head of Global Medical Affairs, SVP OBG, Eisai (Philadelphia & Chicago programs)
Robin Winter-Sperry, MD, Global Field Medical Lead, Ipsen (Philadelphia & Chicago programs)
Wendy Wells, PharmD, Director, Medical Affairs Training, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Philadelphia & Boston programs)
Ben Guikema, PhD, Senior Medical Director, US Medical Affairs, Acceleron Pharma (Boston program)
Neil Inhaber, MD, FRCPC, VP, Global Medical Head, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Global Medical Affairs – Chief Medical Office, Takeda (Boston program)
John B. Pracyk, MD, PhD, MBA, Chief Medical Safety Officer, Global, SVP, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Olympus Corporation of the Americas (Boston program)
Laura Saltonstall MD, MBA, MD, MBA, VP, US and LATAM Medical Affairs, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Boston program)
Gregory Christopherson, PhD, VP, Medical Affairs, Medline Industries (Chicago program)
Marija Simin Geertsen, MD, MBA, VP, Medical Affairs, Lundbeck (Chicago program)
Learn more about MAPS Launch Excellence MasterClass
---
About MAPS
MAPS is a globally recognized leader in education, training and best practice sharing – setting the standards for Medical Affairs excellence for over 6,400 members from 230+ companies, including 21 official industry partner companies (and counting). A certificate of completion will be provided at the conclusion of the MasterClass. In addition, an online workspace for the MasterClass cohort will be created immediately following the program for one year to allow continued best practice sharing, Q&A, and co-learning from peers in the cohort.
Garth Sundem
Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)
+1 8055592023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn