James Lukezic, Chairman of Mount Moriah Charity, hosts Gala Dinner at The Peninsula Hotel
Empowering Widows and Families and Strengthening Communities throughout the five boroughs of New York CityNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mount Moriah Foundation aims to improve education, literacy and provide for everyday living necessities among low-income families and families where one parent has passed throughout the five boroughs of NYC.
According to Chairman, James Lukezic, the mission of the charity is to strengthen families in need through a targeted approach while accepting applications from those in need. Lukezic goes on to state, "With our fund-raising efforts, low-income families in New York City develop the literacy and language skills they need to succeed in today’s world. Our focus is on assisting with Educational needs but also providing financial support for the necessities of life".
Mount Moriah Foundation, Inc. is a New York State 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by Mr. James Lukezic on behalf of the Mount Moriah Lodge #20 Masons Lodge in Manhattan. Founded on the vision for a society where everyone has the opportunity to lead positive, active and fulfilling lives, especially those that are in need, disadvantaged or marginalized.
Tickets for the September 30th event are available upon request at: info@mountmoriahcharity.org
