Smoke Evacuation System Market to Reach $196.4 Mn - 2027 | Laparoscopic Surgeries segment held a dominant position 2021

Smoke Evacuation System

Rise in the product availability and surge in electrosurgical procedures drive the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market.

The increasing demand for medical aesthetic procedures due to growing awareness toward physical appearance is also expected to supplement the market growth.” — Swapna Singh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The research report published by Allied Market Report states that the global Smoke Evacuation System Market was accounted for $128.6 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $196.4 million by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of growth factors, opportunities, market trends, key segments, and competitive landscape. Current market conditions and the future scenario of various regions have been analyzed in the report to help market players in devising expansion strategies. Moreover, it includes country-wise analysis of each region. Product portfolio and business segments of leading market players outline the competitive scenario. The report provides insights to help investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to determine potential opportunities and tap on them to gain competitive advantage.Click Here To Access Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10735 Surge in product availability and rise in electrosurgical procedures have fueled the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, dearth of skilled professionals and technical concerns hamper the market growth. On the other hand, surge in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries would open new opportunities in the coming years.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in the product availability and surge in electrosurgical procedures drive the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, technical concerns and scarcity of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in patient preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Covid-19 scenario:1) The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown and created a huge gap between supply and demand for smoke evacuation systems.2) Moreover, several elective procedures including aesthetic treatments were postponed owing to strict regulations imposed on clinics and hospitals to prevent the spread of infection.3) On the other hand, studies observed that the Covid-19 virus remains in the aerosol for up to three hours, which has boosted the demand for smoke evacuation systems to minimize transmission.The global smoke evacuation system market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, application, and region. Based on product, the smoke evacuation filters segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.The cosmetic surgery centers segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027By end user, the cosmetic surgery centers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries and surge in the number of cosmetic laser surgeries that emit smoke. However, the hospitals segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global smoke evacuation system market, owing to higher number of surgeries being performed at the hospitals annually than others.Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at:North America dominated the marketBy region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increase in number of aesthetic procedures performed within the region. However, the global smoke evacuation system market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to rise in consistent effects toward commercializing smoke evacuation devices at lower prices to the end users.Major market playersMedtronic, PlcConmed CorporationEthiconStryker CorporationEcolabPall CorporationCoopersurgical, Inc.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.Olympus corporationUtah Medical Products, Inc.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10735 Key Findings Of The StudyAmong products, the smoke evacuation filters segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.By application, others segment dominated the global smoke evacuation system market throughout the analysis period.North America was the largest market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2027.By end user, the hospitals segment is projected to dominate throughout 2027.Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.