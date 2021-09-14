PineAlive™ Developed By Dr. Cass Ingram Now Available at PurelyWild™
Dr. Ingram creates raw PineAlive™, an extract containing all the components of wild pine resin just as it’s found in the tree, providing untold health benefits.
For all bodily systems, nothing could be more nourishing and complete than pine; the needles and the pollen support the full gamut of cellular systems and internal organs.”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cass Ingram, osteopathic physician and researcher, develops PineAlive™ consisting of all the health-giving natural ingredients of the wild raw resin just it’s found in the pine tree. Produced by PurelyWild™, this power-food extract supports strength, power, digestion, sleep, the inflammation response, and more.
— Dr. Cass Ingram, The Wilderness Doctor
“The elements of wild pine are among those rare natural complexes that act to revive body function. There is little available that has this power. Through the intake of the various sophisticated pine components, this is a significant way people can feel better,” said Dr. Ingram.
All of the health benefits of pine resin are reviewed in Dr. Ingram’s soon-to-be-released book, The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap. Some of the health benefits PineAlive can provide include:
• Digestion support including toning the intestinal tract as well as the stomach
• Increased muscular strength
• Toning and strengthening the immune system
• Strengthening of the heart
• Elimination of prostate disorders
• Weight Reduction
• Enhanced skin health
• Improved sleep
Two benefits of the pine resin require a few more words due to their importance. One is what Dr. Ingram calls the “Tree of Youth.” “As has been made abundantly clear, the pine tree and its components are a major guard against the aging process. Meanwhile, they provide relief against the degenerative conditions that result; cardiovascular, digestive, inflammatory, immune, and neurological. Consumption causes people to have a more youthful countenance, even appearance, many reporting they feel “20-years younger,” writes Dr. Ingram.
The second is the complete food aspect of pine. “For all bodily systems, nothing could be more nourishing and complete than pine; the needles and the pollen support the full gamut of cellular systems and internal organs. With its 18 different amino acids, the pollen contains all that the body needs to sustain itself plus far more, including various nutraceuticals with medicinal properties. Offering more complete protein than meat and eggs, this is the type of protein and amino acid components that are ideally consumed raw,” reports D. Ingram.
Sustainably harvested from Canadian/American white pine or the Mediterranean red pine in areas of no pollution, it is important to note that the resin in PineAlive is raw and unaltered from its natural state. It is never heated nor is alcohol ever added, both of which greatly reduce the effectiveness of the extract.
For more information or to order PineAlive visit www. cassingram.com or call 800-295-3737. And watch for The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap by Dr. Ingram soon to be released.
About PurelyWild™
PurelyWild™ is the original wild natural medicine company providing truly raw whole food supplements. The PurelyWild promise states, “Get the health benefits you need from raw, unprocessed nature.” For more information and to learn about the health benefits of their wild natural supplements visit www.purelywildnaturals.com.
About Dr. Cass Ingraments
Dr. Cass Ingram, founder of PurelyWild™, is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). Known as the Wilderness Doctor, he is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal herb, tree, and spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing including soon to be released The Health Benefits of Pine Pollen Plus Needles and Sap, has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Chrystal Gorges
The PR Group
+7 727 977 8580
email us here