PaySign Investors Holding PAYS Stock Continuously Since At Least March 2019 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Investigation To Determine Whether Certain PaySign Officers And/Or Directors Breached Their Fiduciary Duties

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of PaySign, Inc. (“PaySign” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYS) breached their fiduciary duties to PaySign and the Company’s shareholders.

The investigation concerns, among other things, whether PaySign made false and/or misleading statements to investors, resulting in a significant decline in PaySign’s common stock price.

IF YOU HAVE HELD PAYSIGN (NASDAQ: PAYS) STOCK CONTINUOUSLY SINCE AT LEAST MARCH 2019 AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM’S INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT EITHER JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

