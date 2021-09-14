Coronavirus - South Africa: Over 217, 000 COVID-19 Shots Given on Monday

Of the 14, 922, 954 million COVID-19 doses given so far in South Africa, 217, 752 were administered in the past 24 hours.

This means there are now 10, 860, 605 citizens who have received a jab in the country out of the 39, 789, 201 adults government is targeting.

In addition, the Department of Health said there are 7, 330, 517 people who have been vaccinated in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the country reported 2, 640 new infections, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 860, 835.

The majority of additional infections were logged in the Eastern Cape after 864 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The province is followed by 601 cases in KwaZulu-Natal, 258 in Free State and 240 in the Western Cape.

However, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the current surge is showing signs of a sustained downward trend.

In addition, a further 125 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 85, 002 to date.

“There has been an increase of 163 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD added.

The information is based on the 17, 098, 529 tests, of which 25, 293 were performed since the last reporting cycle.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 13 September 2021, there have been 224, 511, 226 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, 4, 627, 540 deaths and 5, 534, 977, 637 administered vaccine doses.