Window Films Market Size to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.7%: AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Window Films market was pegged at $10.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for energy-efficient window films and surge in demand from the automobile industry drive the global Window Films market. However, surge in regulation on tinted films hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The construction industry was among the worst-hit industries during the Covid-19 pandemic due logistical challenges, shortage of raw material, and workforce. Moreover, the drastic drop in financial market hampered the construction investments, which reduced the demand for Window Films market.

The restrictions imposed by governments to combat the virus led to disrupted supply chain and forced developers to postpone their projects.

The report segments the global Window Films market on the basis of material, product use, application, and region.

Based on material, the report is divided into vinyl, polyester, plastic, ceramic, and others. The polyester segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of product use, the report is classified into sun control, decorative, security and safety, and privacy. The privacy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the sun control segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

The global Window Films market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across EMEA held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the market across GCA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The global Window Films market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Armolan Windows Films, Garware Suncontrol, Eastman Chemical Company, Polytronix Inc, Lintec Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Purlfrost Ltd, Solar Control Films, American Standard Window Film, The Window Film Company, and Toray Plastic.

