PEARSON CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER MARYKAY WELLS AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Marykay Wells

Global education and information company senior executive is a graduate of the DCRO Institute's first guided study cohort for women executives and directors.

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Marykay Wells of Raleigh, North Carolina, in the United States.Marykay is the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of global education and information company, Pearson (NYSE: PSO). She has served in that role since early 2017. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer Enterprise Architecture and Core Platforms for Pearson and has held Chief Information Officer roles with multiple companies across diverse industries throughout her career."As the strategic advantages of better information technology and advanced and broadly accessible education become more widely realized, Marykay sits at the forefront of these accelerating trends," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "Her leadership in the executive suite is enhanced through the attainment of this designation, as is her ability to apply best-in-class risk governance principles in the boardroom," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance , the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.Marykay was a member of the DCRO Institute’s first guided study cohort for the Certificate in Risk Governance Program. In guided study cohorts, executives and board members collaborate on case studies, address current headline issues, and put into practice the knowledge they gained from the program, all under the guidance of a highly regarded and practicing board member or executive.“The Certificate in Risk Governance program was an excellent investment,” said Ms. Wells. “Well-organized and led by experts who have practical experience on boards, I highly recommend it.”The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization's risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

