Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Size & Share Revenue Will Surpass USD 1291.7 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[197+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 905.5 Million in 2020 to reach USD 1291.7 Million by 2026, at 6.10% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Anhui Wanwei Group, Astrra Chemicals, Chang Chun Group, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Japan Vam&Poval Co. Ltd. and others.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market: Overview

Polyvinyl alcohol, a synthetic water-soluble polymer, has long been used as a major component in formulation processes in a variety of end-use sectors, including food packaging, construction, electronics, coatings, printing, textile, cosmetics, and paper. Because it is a polymer with good water solubility and biodegradability, it is mostly used in the food packaging sector. Polyvinyl alcohol is widely utilized in the construction sector for a variety of reasons, including improved water solubility and particle size, adsorption strength, cement porous solution viscosity, and static cement slurry filtering.

Industry Major Market Players

Anhui Wanwei Group

Astrra Chemicals

Chang Chun Group

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Japan Vam&Poval Co. Ltd.

Kemipex

KURARAY CO. LTD.

Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

OCI Company Ltd.

Polysciences Inc.

SNP Inc.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Solutia Inc.(Eastman Chemical Company)

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of Polyvinyl Alcohol Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of Polyvinyl Alcohol Market?

What are the top companies operative in Polyvinyl Alcohol Market?

What segments are covered in Polyvinyl Alcohol Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of Polyvinyl Alcohol Market?

Market Dynamics

In recent years, the development of new biodegradable packaging materials has gotten a lot of attention. Polyvinyl alcohol-based end-use products have been evaluated for their biodegradation capability using renewable natural polymers. Polyvinyl alcohol material is widely utilized among biodegradable synthetic polymers because of its biodegradability in a variety of microbiological conditions. Polyvinyl alcohol is used in a variety of industries, including ceramics, textiles, coatings, paper, and wood. Moreover, identical grades of the product can be utilized for a variety of applications. This capacity has aided in increasing demand for Polyvinyl Alcohol in recent years. Because of its characteristics, such as ethanol, water solubility, and grease, and oil resistance, there are several lesser-known product alternatives available. Polyvinyl alcohol's inherent nature allows it to be used in applications that need only environmentally acceptable materials. As movements like "go green" and "reuse" gain traction, this is seen as a big plus for the product. The focus on reducing industrial applications that employ hazardous chemicals is causing a move toward ecologically friendly materials.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 905.5 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 1291.7 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 6.10% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Anhui Wanwei Group, Astrra Chemicals, Chang Chun Group, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Japan Vam&Poval Co. Ltd. and Others Segments Covered Grade Type, End-Use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation

The global polyvinyl alcohol market is segregated based on grade type, end-use industry, and region. Based on grade type, the global polyvinyl alcohol industry is categorized into fully hydrolyzed, partially hydrolyzed, sub-partially hydrolyzed, low foaming grades, and others. In 2020, partly hydrolyzed grade PVA will dominate the market because of its growing usage in the food and beverage sector uses it as a packing agent in high-moisture foods as a gas barrier and to keep the items' quality and taste. Based on the end-use industry, the global polyvinyl alcohol industry is categorized into packaging, papermaking & processing, building & construction, electronics, textile, medical, personal care, and others. As of 2020, polyvinyl alcohol was mostly used in the building and construction industry. PVA is added to mortar to improve cohesion, fluidity, as well as the drying time of the concrete surface by increasing cohesion and fluidity. Polymerization aid, or the production of other goods using PV alcohol, has been its most common use in nations such as the United States and China. Polyvinyl alcohol is most commonly used as a polymerization aid in China, while PVB is more commonly used in Western Europe and the United States.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate global polyvinyl alcohol market growth

Asia-Pacific is likely to continue to be the largest regional market for polyvinyl alcohol in the worldwide market during the projected period. The rising demand from end-use sectors such as automotive, electrical and electronics, chemicals, healthcare, oil & gas, and home care are driving the product market. It is predicted that North American and European markets would develop steadily throughout the projection period after following the market in Asia-Pacific. End-use sectors such as packaging, papermaking & processing, building & construction, electronics, textile, medical, personal care are contributing to product demand in these markets. Europe is expected to be the second most profitable market. During the assessment period, the rising use of polyvinyl alcohol in the electronics industry is projected to be a key driver driving the regional market. Furthermore, rising awareness of the beneficial qualities of polyvinyl alcohol is likely to boost the regional market in the future years. North America is expected to gain a considerable market share due to the rising demand for the product as a polymerization aid over the forecast period.

Browse the full report “Polyvinyl Alcohol Market By Grade Type (Fully Hydrolyzed, Partially Hydrolyzed, Sub-Partially Hydrolyzed, Low Foaming Grades, Others), End-Use Industries (Packaging, Papermaking & Processing, Building & Construction, Electronics, Textile, Medical, Personal Care, Others), By Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/polyvinyl-alcohol-market

The global polyvinyl alcohol market is segmented as follows:

By Grade Type:

Fully Hydrolized

Partially Hydrolized

Sub-Partially Hydrolized

Low Foaming Grades

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Packaging

Papermaking & Processing

Building & Construction

Electronics

Textile

Medical

Personal Care

Others

