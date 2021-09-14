3 on 6™ Full-Mouth Dentistry Restoration Technology, from Dr. David Brooks DMD, Found at Brookside Dental in Orem Utah
The 3 on 6™ Method:
Invented in 2015, the 3 on 6™ treatment is the most advanced smile restoration treatment to date. It consists of three permanent bridges secured to six implants. The 3 on 6™ is a truly permanent solution that doesn't need to be removed to be cleaned, ever. Standard brushing and flossing is all that is required. The teeth sit right against the natural gum line, making it function and feel like natural teeth in the user's mouth. The zirconia bridges are 5x stronger than other porcelain restorations, and when coupled with the six implants, the 3 on 6™ is designed to last a lifetime. Our opinion is that the 3 on 6™ is the best smile restoration treatment available and should be the first option considered. We are the only licensed 3 on 6™ provider in Utah County. https://www.brooksidedentalutah.com/
Improving Smiles. Changing Lives. Over 60% of 3 on 6™ patients had previously decided to not pursue any treatment because the treatment plans they received were too expensive. The 3 on 6™ has made permanent smile restoration affordable and accessible for many people who previously were left to choose between dentures or a smile they weren't happy with. Losing your teeth means losing your smile, losing your ability to eat and speak normally, and losing your confidence. There are a range of good options depending on your needs and budget. Brookside Dental (AKA: Smile Clinic Orem) offers FREE consultations for any patient who is considering a full mouth treatment. We will do an exam with x-rays and present you with your various options for treatment and answer all of your questions. If you're considering a full mouth treatment, please schedule a free consultation with us.
Permanent Placement! Six implants are placed to provide permanent strength and protect from bone loss with a 3 on 6™ implant. Beautiful Bridges! Three beautiful, bright, and incredibly strong zirconia bridges are attached to the implants. Control and Comfort! With no acrylic mouthpiece, eating and speaking feels just like using your natural teeth. Minimal Maintenance! No glues or rinses. Brushing and flossing are all that is needed. More than just a new smile... Restoring someone's beautiful smile has the effect of changing how they interact with people, and more importantly how they feel about themselves. Whether it's asking for a raise or inviting someone to dinner, being confident in their smile has made a world of difference. Don't wait! Restore the beauty and confidence that will improve your life for the better. Your only regret will be that you hadn't done it sooner.
The 3 on 6™ Process:
Step 1: Free Consultation: Everything begins with a free consultation with a 3 on 6™ certified doctor. They will take scans of your mouth which they will use to determine if you are a candidate for the 3 on 6™. At this initial consultation, they will also go over payment and financing options with you and determine if and when you would like to begin treatment.
Step 2: Implant Surgery: At the following appointment, the implant surgery will take place. This can be done with local anesthesia or you can choose to be sedated. After this surgery, the implants will need to heal for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. During this time you will receive a temporary denture so that you are not toothless while you heal. In some cases, a single piece bridge can be placed instead of a denture. Our dental lab will use scans of your teeth or pre-designed models to design your new smile. You will have input on the design including the shade of the teeth.
Step 3: Temporary Restoration: After your implants are healed, you will stop wearing the denture and will have temporary bridges placed on your implants. These are made out of a cheaper material and will serve as a test drive. After trying the bridges for two weeks the doctor will meet with you again to see if you’re happy with your smile or if you would like some adjustments with the shade or fit. Based on your feedback, the Doctor may make some modifications to your bridges.
Step 4: Final Bridges: Your final zirconia bridges will then be made by our dental lab specialists, based on the specifications from your Doctor. A final appointment will be scheduled in which the Doctor will place your final bridges and ensure that it meets all of your expectations. Your new 3 on 6™ smile will be beautiful and permanent. You don't have to ever remove it and can maintain it with simple brushing and flossing. You can smile, speak, kiss, and chew with confidence!
Our 3 on 6™ procedure comes with a limited lifetime guarantee with participating providers. Our goal is to make your new 3 on 6™ smile last you for the rest of your life. By following our guidelines and oral health directions, we know that it can happen! Some benefits of the guarantee includes free implant replacement in the first year due to failure, lifetime full implant replacement if no Osseo integration occurs, lifetime bite adjustments by your provider, discounted replacement bridges, and more! Check with your provider to see if they offer the guarantee and for terms and conditions.
FAQ’s:
a- Do you accept insurance? Most of our offices work with just about all dental insurance companies to help you get reimbursed for the work you receive.
b- Can I finance my treatment with payments? If you have good credit (score of 600 or higher), chances are you will qualify for financing. If you don’t have good credit, we may still be able to help you with payments, but will require a down payment and a steady income.
c- What if I don't live near a 3 on 6™ provider location? Because of the high quality and low prices of our work, we have many patients who come from out of town to have work done. The office manager at your location will be happy to help you find a convenient hotel, and schedule your work so that as few trips as possible are required.
d- How does the 3 on 6™ price compare to comparable treatments? Our 3 on 6™ patients often save between 15 to 30 thousand dollars from other comparable treatment plans. Our licensed offices pride themselves on being able to offer the most competitive prices in the market. Because implants and full mouth restorations are all that we do, we get great deals on the supplies and equipment we use, our doctors are quicker and more efficient, and the cost of our equipment is spread out over many patients, instead of a few. We are also able to offer significant savings by using our own in-house lab instead of an outside lab like most offices.
e- Is the procedure painful? Our doctors make sure that this is as pleasant an experience as possible. Most providers can do local anesthesia or general anesthesia with a dedicated anesthesiologist if you'd prefer to just sleep through the entire procedure and wake up with a beautiful new smile. Similar to most trips to the dentist, you shouldn’t feel any pain during the procedure. During the next 24 hours, any pain you experience can normally be controlled with Ibuprofen or Tylenol. Your doctor can help you as needed. Our patients are nearly always pleasantly surprised at how painless the process is.
f- How long is the recovery? Most patients are able to go back to work within a day or two after the surgery. After the implants are placed, you will generally require a 3 month healing period for the implants before we place your final restorations.
g- Will I leave my surgery with no teeth? Absolutely not! You will leave our office the day of surgery with a beautiful new smile. During the time that the implants are healing you will either have a temporary teeth restoration or a removable option like a denture, depending on bone levels and pricing. Rest assured, you will never leave our office without teeth in your mouth!
h- How do I know if I'm a candidate? During your consultation, your doctor will look at your mouth and at a 3D scan of your bones. The amount of bone you have will be very important to whether or not you are eligible for a 3 on 6™. Your doctor will let you know during your consultation which procedures you are a candidate for.
i- What if I don't have enough bone for implants? Through the use of bone grafting and/or zygomatic implants we can usually find a solution where other offices may not. It is only a small percentage of patients who don't have enough bone for the 3 on 6™. For those patients, we can usually offer another solution like the All-on-X.
j- What is the difference between the All-on-X and the 3 on 6™? The All-on-X is a larger, bulky restoration that can feel unnatural in your mouth and is secured with four implants. It is sometimes the best option when there is significant bone loss. It also usually requires removing some bone to get it to fit in the mouth. The All-on-X can also trap food and may need to be removed periodically for cleanings and to prevent infection. The 3 on 6™ uses three bridges that are attached using six implants in an arch. Only the teeth are replaced so there are no fake acrylic gums, making it feel just like having your natural teeth in your mouth again. Instead of removing bone, bone grafting is done to extracted teeth and the six implants all help to maintain your natural healthy bone levels. The 3 on 6™ does not need to be removed for cleanings or maintenance.
k- Why shouldn't I just go with a denture? Most people experience a gag reflex with dentures because it can feel like using a large plastic mouth guard. It can also cause irritation and pain. In addition, glues must be used to try to prevent the denture from slipping out. Some of the glue will be ingested which is uncomfortable and unhealthy. Denture users also must avoid certain foods. Since dentures don’t provide any bone support, the bone in your jaw slowly deteriorates when you wear a denture. This changes the shape of your mouth, making it so that you’ll need to use more glue and eventually replace your dentures every few years. Dentures should be the last option.
l- How do I maintain my new teeth? Maintaining your new 3 on 6™ smile will be similar to taking care of regular teeth. If you keep them clean they should last the rest of your life. You’ll still need to brush and floss, and we highly recommend the use of a water flosser to help keep your implants and gums very clean. Patients should schedule regular dental cleanings every 6 months. We also recommend you avoid smoking and drugs as these things can affect your bone density and implant longevity. A healthy diet and exercise will contribute to your dental and overall health.
Professional Care With a Personal Touch @ UTAH SMILE CLINIC! At Utah Smile Clinic we provide the most advanced dental treatment while maintaining a personal and friendly environment. When a patient walks through our doors, we strive to make them feel at ease and understood. We want to know more than just what your dental problem is. Our goal is to help restore whatever you're missing, whether that is confidence, comfort, or your ability to eat the foods you love. We are grateful to have your trust and promise we will take great care of you. Utah Smile Clinic is proud to offer the best dental care in UTAH. Our staff are trained and experienced to provide our patients with the best, most up to date, comfortable dental experience possible. We make sure to spend enough time with each patient so that they are fully knowledgeable and comfortable with any treatment that will be provided. We guarantee that all procedures will be done to our high standards and we are confident that our patients will be satisfied.
3 on 6™ Limited Lifetime Guarantee! Our 3 on 6™ procedure comes with a limited lifetime guarantee. Our goal is to make your new 3 on 6™ smile last you for the rest of your life. By following our guidelines and oral health directions, we know that it can happen! After you receive your new 3 on 6™ smile, you are covered with a limited lifetime guarantee as long as you:
1. Attend cleaning and exam appointments every 6 months
2. Follow your home-care instructions
3. Contact your 3 on 6™ Provider in a timely manner with any concerns about your new smile
First year services:
• Free implant replacement due to failure
• Free replacement bridges due to breakage
Lifetime services:
• Free full implant replacement when no osseo-integration occurs
• Free reattachment if bridges fall off or come loose
• Free bite adjustments with a hand-piece by your provider during cleaning
• Free implant replacement after osseo-integration (this includes the parts, not the labor)
• Discounted replacement bridges
*See Terms and Conditions
