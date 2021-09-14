Decorative Concrete Market Size Expected to Reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2026 – Reports and Data
The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising urban population, are propelling the growth of the market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decorative concrete market is forecast to reach USD 15.35 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Decorative concrete can be applied on new or existing surfaces. This concrete is available in a wide range of choices of designs, color, and texture combinations. Numerous application methods are possible as well, including thin stamp overlays, acid staining, and splatter texture. They can even mimic natural stone.
The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population, are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for decorative concrete during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries. Moreover, the rising investments in smart cities in the emerging economies will also boost the demand for decorative concrete worldwide.
Decorative concrete provides durability, aesthetics, and flexibility to the buildings. They improve the performance and life expectancy of the concrete. These materials decay at a slower rate as compared to others. They also help the floors to hold the weight of heavier loads, as well as withstand other damaging factors such as mold, weather, and dust. Another significant benefit of decorative concrete is its low maintenance. Even with all of its tremendous advantages, decorative concrete is easy to afford, attributed to its lower maintenance and installation costs.
Key participants include HeidelbergCement AG, Sika AG, Boral Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, BASF SE, Bomanite India, Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc., Seacoast Concrete, Deco-Crete, LLC, and among others. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
• Among the product types, floors account for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018 and are anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 6.3% during the forecast period. Decorative concrete floors are completely customizable and provide a great alternative to traditional floorings such as carpet, linoleum, tile, wood, stone, or marble. Color choices, patterns, textures, and finish options combine for limitless design possibilities.
• Moreover, concrete is exceptionally long-lasting, durable, and easy to maintain. Applying a decorative treatment on existing concrete subfloors is an affordable and environmentally friendly option.
• Europe held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018. High construction & infrastructure spending are majorly escalating the demand for decorative concrete.
• Firms working to spread decorative concrete globally have been focusing on building a market in Europe. The cement and concrete sector in Europe also plays an important role in the global decorative concrete market growth. Moreover, the increase in public spending has led to dedicated investments in the infrastructure and construction industry.
For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global decorative concrete market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Stamped Concrete
Stained Concrete
Polished Concrete
Engraving Concrete
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Floors
Patios
Driveways & sidewalks
Walls
Ceiling
End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Decorative Concrete Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
