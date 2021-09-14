NYSE: GSAH Investor Notice: Lawsuit against directors of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed by an investor in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) shares.

On September 3, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the board of directors of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) that announced in June that it agreed to combine with Mirion Technologies, Ltd. Under that deal GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is seeking shareholder approval to increase its Class A shares from 500 million to 2 billion.

However, the plaintiff claims that GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II violated Delaware law by calling for different shareholder classes to vote together on a share increase.

