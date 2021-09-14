Electronic Warfare Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.6% and Forecast to 2028 | Leonardo SpA, SAAB AB, Thales Group

Electronic warfare market to reach $23,560.4 Mn By 2028, at 5.6% CAGR; Jammer Equipment to rise at 6.4% CAGR; Airborne Platform to grow at 6.1% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electronic Warfare Market Outlook - 2027Electronic warfare is about strategic spectrum dominance and easily becomes part of modern war. In various locations worldwide, aeronautical, defense, and security, organizations use sophisticated technologies to detect risks that are actual and imminent. This silent fight of beams that use concentrated energy like laser light, radio waves, to confuse or disable the electronics of the enemy is commonly known as electronic warfare (EW). Electronic warfare is a military operation involving the use of electromagnetic energies in the monitoring, manipulating, reducing, or preventing hostile use of electromagnetic spectrum and also the detection of the radar of an incoming missile and the gathering of radio signals from an opponent.Browse Full Report with TOC @COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:Tech firms are stepping up their emphasis on high-demand innovations and finding new ways to support their consumers, even as the COVID-19 crisis poses problems across sectors and leads to a decline in high technology investment.Also, to safeguard the national borders, real-time information is required. The introduction of electronic warfare, therefore, helps compensate for the need for information, surveillance, and recognition (ISR) capabilities even in these pandemic situations.Solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) are expected to contribute significantly when adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing constantly changing challenges.Defense has a comprehensive drone-based surveillance network in tandem with highly trained pilots and these facilities can be placed at the disposal of local authorities to track the situation of law and order related to national security during such pandemic situations.Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysisInterested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at -Many factors such as continued growth of electromagnetic spectrum and rising transnational conflicts are driving the worldwide electronic warfare market. Also, the growing use of visual and infrared defense technologies allow the global growth of electronic warfare. Finding the continuous control of the territories has also resulted in increasing concern about transnational conflicts and cross-border terrorism. Furthermore, it is necessary to have real-time information to protect the national borders 24 hours a day. However, some factors limit market growth, such as the latest electronic warfare platforms that are not suited for handling multiple threats. Therefore, the program won't be successful in times of massive unrest. This is yet another aspect that currently reduces the demand for electronic warfare. Besides, the cost of introducing the program is high and is currently serving as a market constraint.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at -The global electronic warfare market trends are as follows:New product launches to flourish the marketIn October 2019, BAE Systems has won a US Navy $36.7 million contract to build and demonstrate nextgen dual-band Fiber-Optic Towed Decoy (FOTD) to protect aircraft and pilots from advanced threats. FOTDs are countermeasure devices for radio frequencies that have comprehensive self-protection capabilities for any aircraft, including fighters, bombers, and transport. Besides, in 2019, BAE Systems, a global pioneer in electronic warfare, has been awarded a Lockheed Martin Modernization Contract to improve the offensive and defensive electronic warfare (EW) capabilities of fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II fighter planes. It will modernize the AN/ASQ-239 Electronic Warfare/Countermeasures (EW/CM) program to resolve emerging threats and retain the capacity of U.S. and allied combatants to perform missions in disputed airspace in a secure manner. Also, on 4 November 2019, Saab performed the first flight tests with its new advanced Electronic Attack Jammer Pod (EAJP), achieving positive results.Request for Customization of this report atSignificant increase in defense modernization with electronic warfare capabilitiesIt is also anticipated that the growing popularity of small electronic systems which can be incorporated in platforms such as patrol vessels and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will drive the market development. The market is improving by the introduction of electronic warfare in ground, air, maritime, cyberspace, and space. It is expected that cutting-edge electromagnetic equipment will grow in importance in electronic warfare in the coming years and will improve affordability. 