Smart Beacon Market to Hit $103.94 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in advanced communication technologies, surge in adoption of smart devices, and increase in investments in proximity marketing drive the global smart beacon market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. Moreover, travel restrictions imposed by the government reduced the workforce, which declined infrastructure development and suspended transportation and construction activities.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart beacon market generated $3.28 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $103.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in advanced communication technologies, surge in adoption of smart devices, and increase in investments in proximity marketing drive the global smart beacon market. However, lack of presence of technological resources and concern toward privacy & security hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in organized retailing industry is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain and production of electronics. Moreover, travel restrictions imposed by the government reduced the workforce, which declined infrastructure development and suspended transportation and construction activities.

The majority of the development project were hampered or postponed during the pandemic. However, demand from the healthcare industry for smart beacon increased, which in turn, increased investments in R&D of smart beacon technology.

The report segments the global smart beacon market on the basis of standard type, connectivity, offering, end user, and region. Based on standard type, the iBeacon segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the Eddystone segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 38.6% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of connectivity, the hybrid segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period. However, the Bluetooth Low Energy segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.

The global smart beacon market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. Moreover, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 42.5% during the forecast period.

The global smart beacon market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Radius Networks (U.S.), Fujitsu Components Ltd. (Japan), Cisco System (U.S.), Kontakt.io (U.S.), Leantegra Inc. (U.S.), Estimote (U.S.), HID Global (U.S.), JAALEE Technology (China), Sensoro Co. Ltd. (China), and Accent Systems (Spain).

