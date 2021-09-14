Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,102 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (13 September 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 10,027 In the last 7 days: 81,361 Cumulatively: 2,603,889

Hospitalized New: 5 In the last 7 days: 58 Critical Cases: 19

Deaths Today: 3 In the last 7 days: 41 Cumulatively: 1,175

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 459 (4.5%) In the last 7 days: 2,934 (3.6%)

Recovered Today: 3 In the last 7 days: 37

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 13,081 2nd dose today: 26,299 First dose: 1,822,054 Both doses: 1,000,439

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (13 September 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.