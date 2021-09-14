Air Filtration Expert Matthew Crouch from Camfil Explains How to Calculate Air Changes Per Hour in a New Video.

In a new video, Camfil air filtration expert Matthew Crouch answers a common query: how do you know how many air purifiers you need and how large?

Sept. 13, 2021

As a significant portion of the workforce makes the transition from remote work back to their offices, companies and employees are using air purifiers to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, school districts are looking to air filtration solutions to protect their students. Air purifiers with true HEPA filtration technology remove infected respiratory droplets from the air as well as supplementing ventilation provided by the building’s HVAC system.

However, in order to provide adequate ventilation per CDC recommendations and industry standards, the size or number of air purifiers needed will depend on the volume of the space and airflow of the purifier in question.

In a new video, Camfil air filtration expert Matthew Crouch answers a common query: how do you know how many air purifiers you need and how large?

The video guides viewers through each step of the process:

Calculating the volume of air in a room

Finding out how many air changes per hour your HVAC system is providing

Determining how many air changes per hour desired

Identifying the number of air purification units you will need





About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

