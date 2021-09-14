PetDine Launches New Cat-Specific Soft Chews Supplement Line
New Offering Meets Growing Need Within the Pet Products Industry
Cat supplements are an increasing need within the pet industry that we are excited to satisfy, backed by our extensive research and product development over the past 12 months.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading manufacturer of private-label pet products, PetDine is expanding its supplement manufacturing portfolio by creating cat-specific soft chews. PetDine will partner with clients to develop high-quality, customized, clean-label cat supplements to meet a rapidly growing consumer demand.
— Devin Sanders, PetDine's National Sales Manager
“Nearly 38 percent of American households include cats and more owners than ever before are committed to providing their pets with beneficial supplements,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “PetDine provides industry-leading, clean-label pet supplement manufacturing, which means consumers can trust our private-label client brands to deliver optimal health benefits using safe ingredients for their feline friends.”
PetDine has a proven track record in the pet products industry, delivering functional, customized pet products, such as soft chews, powder supplements and liquid food toppers. The company’s manufacturing processes adhere to Safe Quality Food (SQF) code, which is recognized as one of the most rigorous and comprehensive food safety and quality standards in the world. Clients can select from more than 300 unique, top-quality ingredients, including sustainable upcycled foods, that are sourced from vetted and certified suppliers. Unlike other pet supplement manufacturing, PetDine’s soft chews are made with a proprietary process that doesn’t require heat, water, or gumming agents, which can lessen the quality and integrity of supplements.
“Our entire team of experts partner with clients through every step of the pet supplement process to bring custom-formulated products to market,” said Devin Sanders, PetDine’s National Sales Manager. “Consumers are actively seeking daily support for anxiety, joint pain, digestive and urinary tract issues, allergies and other problems cats face. Cat supplements are an increasing need within the pet industry that we are excited to satisfy, backed by our extensive research and product development over the past 12 months.”
PetDine has scientifically formulated, in its Martina Holmes Innovation Lab, cat soft chews to benefit cats without unnecessary ingredients. Comprehensive testing has shown PetDine’s cat soft chews offer a 30 percent higher average palatability and acceptance rate by cats than the current industry average.
To learn more about PetDine’s cat-specific soft chews, visit petdinellc.com/services/cat-soft-chews-supplement-manufacturing/. Additional information is also available by contacting Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com or visiting PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine is a private-label manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom functional pet products. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its private-label pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders and natural animal chews. PetDine works with clients to customize products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
