Shipbuilding Industry Substantially Increase The Demand for Steel Suspended Scaffolding : Report Fact.MR

Suspended Scaffolding Market

Global suspended scaffolding market to record an expansion rate of around 5.3% and a valuation of over US$ 16 Bn by the end of forecast period.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR's suspended scaffolding market report expects a positive outlook for 2021 as compared to 2020. Recoveries resulting from resuming construction projects in the post-pandemic world is expected to buoy the market from its recessionary phase. Long-term outlook also appears positive, with several construction projects in the pipeline across key regions.Opportunities are aplenty across the Asia-Pacific region, with India and China expected to emerge as lucrative construction hubs. As of 2020, the Indian real estate sector attracted US$ 5 billion in institutional investments and by 2025, the construction industry is likely to emerge as the 3rd largest industry globally, expected to grow at an annual growth rate exceeding 7%. Likewise, China is expected to yield credible gains in the future, with majority of infrastructure development directed towards shipping and logistics."Increasing government regulations to ensure safety of construction workers is prompting suspended scaffolding manufacturers to introduce products with enhanced safety and compatibility features, with special emphasis on introducing lightweight construction material with exceptional performance," remarks the Fact.MR analyst.Hence, prominent manufacturers are increasing inroads across the aforementioned markets. Governments across both countries have introduced various business friendly policies and programs which have helped suspended scaffolding manufacturers deepen penetration across all regions.Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights atKey Takeaways from Fact.MR's Suspended Scaffolding Market StudyBy material, steel based suspended scaffolding materials to garner major market shareDemand is anticipated to remain especially strong across both commercial and residential construction sectorsBy product type, two point suspended scaffolding systems to capture more than 40% market share in 2021US to witness high adoption amid planned hydrocarbon exploration projects in the futureIncreasing demand for residential housing to pivot sales across the UKHigh electricity consumption to aggrandize scaffolding equipment sales across the German power generation industryIndia and China to emerge as focal points for the Asia-Pacific market, owing to rising scope for infrastructure developmentFor in-depth Competitive Analysis, Talk to Our Expert!Suspended Scaffolding Market- Prominent DriversExponential population increase is stimulating demand for infrastructure development, providing traction to suspended scaffolding marketA flourishing global tourism industry is facilitating construction of hotels, malls and other relevant infrastructure, leading to increased uptakeManufacturers are specializing in lightweight construction, thus widening demand for scaffolding products made from wood and aluminiumSuspended Scaffolding Market- Key RestraintsIncreased accident frequency due to presence of gaps between the scaffold and structure is limiting uptakePreference for traditional scaffolding due to reduced costs is expected to hinder uptake of suspended scaffoldsCompetitive LandscapeProminent suspended scaffolding manufacturers operating in the global landscape include Layher, BrandSafway, FERI, ULMA Group, Altrad, Devco, MJ-Gerust, ADTO Group, KHK Scaffolding & Accessories, Youying Group, XMWY and Sunshine Enterprise among others.Companies are focusing on acquisitions and collaborations with key partners to augment their market presence. For instance, in December 2020, BrandSafway announced the acquisition of the assets of Big City Access, with the objective of becoming one of the largest experienced premier commercial access provider across Texas, USA.Explore More Trending Reports of Fact.MRPolycoated Paper Packaging Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031 ( https://www.factmr.com/report/polycoated-paper-packaging-market Sugar Bags Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031 ( https://www.factmr.com/report/sugar-bags-market Surgical Mesh Market Forecast Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031 ( https://www.factmr.com/report/surgical-mesh-market Beginning February 2021, the ULMA Construction Group is expected to provide its scaffolding materials to the D4R7 Bratislava arterial roadway project in Slovakia. The project involves the construction of a 27 km stretch on the D4 Motorway and 32 km of the R7 Expressway, as well as 14 intersections and over a 100 bridges.More Valuable Insights on the Suspended scaffolding MarketFact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for suspended scaffolding. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for suspended scaffolding based on product (single point, two point, multi-point, multi-level, float type, catenary and others), material (steel, aluminum and wood), end use (construction, shipbuilding, power generation and others) across several major regions.Key Questions Covered in the ReportWhich factors are impacting global Suspended Scaffolding Market?Who are the key players in suspended scaffolding market?How global suspended scaffolding market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end-use and region?Study of current issues with end users and opportunities for suspended scaffolding.Read Fact.MR Exclusive Article on 5 Leading Pallet Truck Manufacturers GloballyAbout Fact.MRMarket research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Corporate Headquarter:Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesE: sales@factmr.comWebsite: https://www.factmr.com