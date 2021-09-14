PATIENTS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE IDA PHARMACY CLOSURES CAN REFILL INSULIN AT LOCAL COMMUNITY PHARMACIES PER STATE LAW
Louisiana law states that patients are able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy, regardless of insurance affiliation”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting an increase in calls from patients experiencing difficulties refilling insulin and other critical-access medications because of pharmacy closures in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Damage caused by Ida has resulted in many chain drug stores delaying reopening, but the state’s small business community pharmacies are open, fully stocked, and ready to help.
— Randal Johnson, CEO Louisiana Independent Pharmacy Association
“Louisiana law states that patients are able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy, regardless of insurance affiliation,” said Randal Johnson, President, and CEO of Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association (LIPA) “Locally owned and operated pharmacies have historically been able to open and operate under adverse conditions, due in part to their lack of corporate red tape. They are active members of their communities and stand staunchly beside their neighbors to provide medication and assistance, even in the most difficult of circumstances.”
Medication non-adherence is estimated to cost the U.S. nearly $300 billion in avoidable medical costs, including an estimated $100 billion in hospital treatment. Attempting to adhere to medication treatment is more difficult when patients are unable to refill their prescriptions because of extended emergency pharmacy closures.
LIPA has put together a list of pharmacies open and accessible to patients whose pharmacies may still be closed in Ida-impacted parishes. Patients who are in need of prescription refills, regardless of what pharmacy they normally fill their prescriptions at, should contact their nearest local independent pharmacy for assistance and can find pharmacy contact information on LIPA’s community pharmacy finder.
For more information, to obtain a list of open pharmacies in affected areas, or to locate the nearest independent pharmacy, visit LIPA.org/Find-A-Pharmacy
Randal Johnson
Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association
+1 225-938-3738
johnson@lipa.org