Submit Release
News Search

There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,020 in the last 365 days.

PATIENTS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE IDA PHARMACY CLOSURES CAN REFILL INSULIN AT LOCAL COMMUNITY PHARMACIES PER STATE LAW

LIPA

Louisiana law states that patients are able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy, regardless of insurance affiliation”
— Randal Johnson, CEO Louisiana Independent Pharmacy Association
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting an increase in calls from patients experiencing difficulties refilling insulin and other critical-access medications because of pharmacy closures in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Damage caused by Ida has resulted in many chain drug stores delaying reopening, but the state’s small business community pharmacies are open, fully stocked, and ready to help.

“Louisiana law states that patients are able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy, regardless of insurance affiliation,” said Randal Johnson, President, and CEO of Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association (LIPA) “Locally owned and operated pharmacies have historically been able to open and operate under adverse conditions, due in part to their lack of corporate red tape. They are active members of their communities and stand staunchly beside their neighbors to provide medication and assistance, even in the most difficult of circumstances.”

Medication non-adherence is estimated to cost the U.S. nearly $300 billion in avoidable medical costs, including an estimated $100 billion in hospital treatment. Attempting to adhere to medication treatment is more difficult when patients are unable to refill their prescriptions because of extended emergency pharmacy closures.

LIPA has put together a list of pharmacies open and accessible to patients whose pharmacies may still be closed in Ida-impacted parishes. Patients who are in need of prescription refills, regardless of what pharmacy they normally fill their prescriptions at, should contact their nearest local independent pharmacy for assistance and can find pharmacy contact information on LIPA’s community pharmacy finder.

For more information, to obtain a list of open pharmacies in affected areas, or to locate the nearest independent pharmacy, visit LIPA.org/Find-A-Pharmacy

Randal Johnson
Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association
+1 225-938-3738
johnson@lipa.org

You just read:

PATIENTS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE IDA PHARMACY CLOSURES CAN REFILL INSULIN AT LOCAL COMMUNITY PHARMACIES PER STATE LAW

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.