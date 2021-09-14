Study Finds Arlington Health Insurance Has Ground To Cover In 2021 On Uninsured

Arlington Health Insurance Health Insurance Arlington Arlington Health Insurance Agent Group Health Insurance Arlington Health Insurance Arlington

Arlington health insurance agents say that the uninsured rates didn’t spike in recent months, though those numbers remained relatively flat compared to 2020.

Rick Thornton, an Arlington health insurance agent, says a recent report stated uninsured rates have remained flat over the past year is a good thing, suggesting that government action is working.” — Rick Thornton

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arlington health insurance numbers are somewhat proving that government action is working when it comes to providing more affordable healthcare options, but those numbers aren’t materializing quite in the way officials may have expected. Two reports from the National Health Insurance Survey that surfaced recently that suggest the uninsured rate remained basically the same in the coronavirus pandemic’s first year. While not the news everyone would have expected to hear, the fact that those uninsured numbers remained flat is being viewed as a good thing in comparison to the alternative — a dramatic increase in the uninsured.More information can be found at: http://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-arlington/ According to an article by HuffPost.com just 13.9% of working-age Americans had no insurance in 2020. The year before, 14.7% had no coverage. There are a variety of factors that are preventing more uninsured Americans. The article cited federal initiatives, including pandemic relief legislation and the Affordable Car Act. All of these made it possible for people to stay covered and get coverage in situations where they ordinarily may not have been able to — including those who have health insurance in Arlington . The article went on to state, “This is not the outcome that many experts expected and feared when COVID-19 hit, causing widespread shutdowns of businesses in an effort to quell the spread of the virus. With so many people losing their jobs, it seemed inevitable that many would lose their insurance and end up without coverage, just like in past downturns. But it looks like that didn’t happen.”Rick Thornton, an Arlington health insurance agent echoed what officials are saying, which is that the numbers staying flat is a sign that the government initiatives may be working. The Affordable Care Act is reportedly making private health insurance available to anyone who doesn’t have coverage through an employer and also offers subsidies to people based on their incomes. The increased flexibility is giving Americans more options than before.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.Insurance4Dallas2131 North Collins, Suite 433-517Arlington, TX 76011

