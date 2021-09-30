Modern Brand Fusion Movement Shifts The Focus Back On Women And Empowers Them To Embrace Their Bodies And Sexuality
EINPresswire.com/ -- From a young age, women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies. Topics relating to health, sexuality, and sexual autonomy are frowned upon and usually talked about discreetly.
Words are incredibly powerful and some hold more strength than others. Branding a subject as taboo has a deep effect on the general public’s opinion and belief in society. The rippling effect on one’s mentality creates a mold that is hard to break out of. Changing the narrative is a challenging task when individuals grow up conditioned to think a certain way.
HQ in Napa Valley, the Fusion Movement started as an in-depth look into women’s sexual function, known as “Female Primacy”. Proactive in their methods, the brand is about sex and abstract methods to express sexuality. They believe in women’s goals and are here to empower and help them dominate by propelling them into positions of power.
Unrealistic expectations, created through fear, fetishization, and hostility towards females are consequences from past generations that Fusion Movement is here to shed. Women have been silenced, repressed, and oppressed for far too long, resulting in a hindrance of their erotic energies. Simply put, the grip that shame has on them puts a hindrance on shared experiences.
Empowerment, inclusivity, confidence, consent, and sexuality fuse together to form this movement. As a brand, they understand that all these elements fuse to form something incredible and liberating.
They embrace the versatility and nuance of women’s sexuality and make it their goal to put them in charge to lead their partner into exciting and erotic exploration. She leads the couple into a new awareness. Fusion Movement embraces this aspect and helps reprogram the male mind into surrendering to the feminine. They want to help men embrace this new paradigm shift alongside their partners.
“It’s about women joyously flaunting their femininity and men willingly embracing and thoroughly enjoying a more passive role,” says Fusion Movement.
Breaking down barriers, embracing teasing, restraints, and elements of women’s positions of dominance, inside and outside the bedroom. Acknowledging women-identified individuals, they do not pass judgment as they foster a safe space for exploration.
Beyond fun and games, they are pushing for a faster change in today’s mentality.
About Fusion Movement
Fusion Movement is poised to positively impact women’s lives and create a collective of women in the fields of activism, empowerment, creativity, sexuality, sexology, dominion, sensuality, writing, and technology. Their mission is to provide women with the access to embrace their true sexual nature, reclaim their power, and enact real change for true women’s empowerment.
Nadya Rousseau
About Fusion Movement
Fusion Movement is poised to positively impact women’s lives and create a collective of women in the fields of activism, empowerment, creativity, sexuality, sexology, dominion, sensuality, writing, and technology. Their mission is to provide women with the access to embrace their true sexual nature, reclaim their power, and enact real change for true women’s empowerment.
Nadya Rousseau
