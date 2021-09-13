DAs may push own law after zero bail bill is withdrawn

(Subscription required) The California District Attorneys Association may introduce its own bail revamp bill next year, according to the organization’s legislative director. The news came after Sen. Robert Hertzberg, withdrew his latest zero bail bill as the Legislature finished its session Friday.
