PADI Divemaster and IDC With Holly in Gili Trawangan Link Arms
Experienced divers looking to become PADI professionals and develop a rewarding and successful career as a PADI Divemaster or a professional scuba diving instructor need look no further. From October 2021 industry award-winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is teaming up with Blue Marlin Dive; Gili Trawangan's longest established PADI 5 Star IDC Centre.
For experienced divers looking to take the next step, this really is the opportunity of a lifetime. This is one of the highest certifying PADI Course Directors and the longest established PADI IDC Centre on the island of Gili Trawangan.
PADI Course Director Holly Macleod offers a wealth of Industry experience spanning over 20 years. Having worked in a variety of diving-related jobs in a range of different global diving destinations including Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, the UK, Philippines, and Honduras. Over the past 9-years, Holly has consecutively been awarded both the Platinum and Elite 300 PADI Industry Awards as well as a variety of other industry recognition awards. Having issued well over 3000 PADI Instructor certifications in the Gili Islands alone, Holly is ideally placed to mentor and teach the next generation of PADI Scuba Diving Instructors.
Blue Marlin Dive has been operating in Gili Trawangan for over 30 years providing the full range of entry-level, experienced, professional and technical diving certifications. Having been consistently awarded by PADI and the Industry in general, Blue Marlin has remained at the forefront of the diving industry and today is the longest established PADI IDC Centre on the island of Gili Trawangan.
So, for any professional PADI diving qualification, PADI Course Director Holly Macleod’s services have become an industry standard and Blue Marlin Dive helps facilitate that. Having previously certified countless divers, Divemaster’s and IDC candidates, Holly will from October 2021 be managing all professional dive programs with a particular emphasis on the PADI Divemaster Program and the PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC).
The Gili Islands offers perfect conditions for training with a variety of drift dive conditions, perfect visibility, and easy to reach dive training sites. All classroom activities and confined swimming pool-based activities take place on-site. Open water training sites are situated a stone’s throw away and are reached by boat departing from directly outside the dive shop.
For experienced divers, this is an opportunity that cannot really be missed and the perfect time to enroll in the PADI Divemaster Gili Trawangan training program. The program will prepare candidates for a career as a professional diving guide as well as an active certified assistant and certainly prepare participants to take the PADI IDC Gili Trawangan Program with Holly. The PADI Instructor Course with Holly Macleod is today considered one of the absolute best professional instructor training courses available within the industry. All elements of the PADI IDC are experience-based and are conducted at the highest possible standards. Both Divemaster and Instructor training programs have been specifically designed by Holly to provide the necessary skills, knowledge, and most of all confidence to be highly successful in developing a career teaching others to dive.
For experienced and dedicated dive professionals it is definitely strongly advised to consult the PADI IDC and Divemaster team at Blue Marlin Dive for further information.
YouTube Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIuXFSGf_mI
Contact Website;
https://www.idcgili.com
JT Dive Advice
Dive Publications
+62 821-4785-0413
info@becomeascubadivinginstructor.com