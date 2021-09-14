New Deals Announced for Dive and Stay in Gili Trawangan at Blue Marlin Dive
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marlin Dive has announced new deals on what is typically never at a discount. However, in response to the global lockdown due to the pandemic, some very reduced packages have been developed across Gili Islands. To that end, Gili Trawangan now offers a combination of hotel and diving facilities, palm swept beaches, and interesting scuba diving opportunities.
At Blue Marlin Dive, a range of accommodations to suit all types of holiday-making opportunities now abound. Options include standard, deluxe, and family options with both single bed and double bed options. All rooms are situated directly next to the hotel guest swimming pool on the ground floor or first-floor balcony option. During the last quarter of 2021, guests will find dramatically reduced prices due to a reduction in tourism. There is also the option of private individual detached villas with private swimming pools.
For those looking to take scuba diving excursions, the Gili Islands offer crystal clear waters teeming with marine life. That's regarded as an absolute gem of an experienced diver looking for a quality experience. For non-certified divers, there are a variety of options for beginner diving courses and programs.
While the borders to Indonesia remain closed, Blue Marlin Dive offers a simple, but arguably worthwhile, discount. Dive training programs are currently being offered at a 20% reduction, while diving excursions are being offered at a 25% discount.
Blue Marlin Dive has been operating in the Gili Islands for over 30-years and was the first PADI Dive Centre to be established on Gili Trawangan. It has since received multiple industry awards for safety, quality, and customer service. Being the first-ever PADI 5 Star IDC Centre to be established on Gili Trawangan; Blue Marlin offers the full range of training programs ranging from absolute beginner to Divemaster and IDC Instructor programs as well as a well-recognized technical diving facility.
In addition to recreational programs Blue Marlin Dive prides itself in offering the PADI Divemaster Gili Trawangan Program and instructor-level training fully conducted by industry award-winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod. The PADI IDC Gili Trawangan takes place every month offering a level of instructor training considered to be of the highest possible standard. For more information about the range of dive and stay packages check what it’s like diving in Gili Islands and the types of accommodation offered.
"Ultimately diving and staying in the Gili Islands is an opportunity to experience great food, great accommodations, and some fantastic diving; all at a great price. Whether it’s 2 nights or a weekly package there will be no regrets about visiting Gili Trawangan," said a representative.
