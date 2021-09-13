Glyoxal Demand to Increase as Chemical Industry Emphasizes on Sustainability
Glyoxal Market research report categorizes the global market By Application, By End Use, & by RegionUNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Glyoxal Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider
Glyoxal market analysis by Fact.MR identifies leading segments in terms of (Application), (End Use), and (Region). The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.
Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Glyoxal sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
Fact.MR has published a recent study on the glyoxal market and published a report titled, “Glyoxal Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The eight year outlook of the glyoxal market provides a comprehensive analysis of the glyoxal market which covers all the vital facets of the industry landscape.
The glyoxal market report covers important market insights starting from market research summary to an exhaustive discussion on the research methodology followed during the course of the glyoxal market research analysis.
According to the latest study by Fact.MR, over 360 kilotons of glyoxal will be consumed in 2019 globally with a projected annual growth of 3.8% over 2018. Overall growth of the glyoxal market can be attributed to,
Glyoxal to be used as an aldehyde substitute across end-user industries
Development of biodegradable glyoxal formulations in tandem with the sustainability trend
Versatility of glyoxal and its extensive application in multiple end-user industries ranging from textile to oil & gas
“Due to glyoxal’s divergent properties, the chemical compound is highly explored as a crosslinking agent in wood, textile and paper industries; as a sulfur scavenger and biocide in oil and gas applications and as an effective co-biocide agent in disinfection applications used in veterinary and health sectors. As glyoxal fits well in the sustainability trend, it is likely to become an important chemical intermediate for end-user industries in the future,” says Fact.MR.
Textile Industry Accounted for Over 51% of Glyoxal Consumption in 2018
According to the study, buoyancy in the textile industry will be beneficial for glyoxal market wherein over 51% of the global glyoxal is consumed by the textile industry. With the rapidly expanding urbanization and urban consumers spending more on high-standard clothing, the textile industry profitability is projected in the future.
With consumers demanding non-woven, soft and wrinkle-free clothing, utilization of glyoxal in the textile and apparel sectors is likely to increase in the coming years. However, with the advent of synthetic fibers, in the long run, application of glyoxal in the textile industry is estimated to decline.
Nearly 27% of the glyoxal consumption was held by the paper & packaging industry in 2018. Glyoxal finds an extensive application as a crosslinker in the paper & packaging industry. Glyoxal is readily biodegradable and according to Germany’s Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) and the U.S. FDA, glyoxal is categorized as an accredited chemical substance which can be used in paper for food packaging applications.
Nearly 80% of Glyoxal to be consumed as a Crosslinking Agent in 2019
Application of glyoxal as a crosslinking agent has remained traditional across multiple end-user industries and the status-quo is expected to continue in the future. According to the study, nearly 80% of the global glyoxal was consumed as a crosslinking agent. Glyoxal provides a comprehensive crosslinking solution for a wide range of polymers such as starch, polyacrylamide, cellulose, proteinaceous material and polyvinyl alcohols. As manufacturers continue to invest more in R&D for the development of biodegradable glyoxal, its application as a crosslinking is likely to grow in the future.
The study opines that Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) accounted for over half the global glyoxal consumption in 2018 and the status-quo is expected to continue in the future with a 5.2% y-o-y growth in 2019. Of the regional consumption, China consumes over half the glyoxal, especially East China. The Pearl River Delta (PRD) region is known for the production of glyoxal from the oxidation of aromatics. North America and Europe registered the second largest consumption of glyoxal and collectively they consumed over one third of the global glyoxal in 2018.
The Fact.MR study provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects and developments in the glyoxal market during the period 2018-2027. The glyoxal market is projected to grow at 4.2% volume CAGR through 2027.
Glyoxal market – Additional Questions Answered
In addition to the above-mentioned insights, the glyoxal market report also answers important questions of the industry as well as non-industry professional alike.
• What will be the size of glyoxal market in 2019 in terms of value and volume?
• Which region will the most lucrative for the glyoxal market during the assessment period?
• Which end-user will garner a significant bulk of the glyoxal demand in the future?
• What will be the volume consumption of crosslinking polymer glyoxal in 2019?
Glyoxal Market - Research Methodology
In the section of glyoxal market report, an exhaustive discussion about the robust research methodology followed during the course of the glyoxal market study can be found.
In the research methodology, a detailed step-wise analysis followed during the glyoxal market assessment is provided. Within which, a thorough discussion on primary and secondary research approaches is provided along with the list of resources used to carry out the glyoxal market research.
