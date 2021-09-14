ESG Enterprise First to Deliver Automated NFRD Reporting Tool
Offers EU companies a wide array of ESG reporting benefits including NFRD / CSRD report automation, reduces the complexity and simplifies the reporting process
ESG Enterprise NFRD reporting tool will be the saving grace for many businesses in creating an efficient and accurate reports that can be utilised to support internal KPIs and regulatory transparency.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG Enterprise is excited to announce the launch of their EU NFRD Reporting SaaS (Software as a Service) Tool, a program that automates the NFRD data collection process, checks for errors, and creates a PDF ready for use. The official launch date for the EU NFRD Reporting SaaS Tool is September 15, 2021.
— Peter Zmidzinski, SwissMetrics CEO
ESG Enterprise offers an NFRD Reporting SaaS Tool to gather relevant information and create an accurate NFRD Disclosure. With an EU directive requiring businesses with over 500 employees to start reporting on their climate-related data, utilizing a SaaS that will streamline the process provides businesses with the peace of mind that their reporting will fall within the directive’s guidelines. Compiling data for your company's NFRD disclosure is complex and challenging for even experienced Sustainability officers. Without a SaaS to automate the process for you, the process is slow and requires interdepartmental cooperation as well as outside data collection.
ESG Enterprise's first-of-its-kind NFRD Reporting SaaS Tool provides the user with a comprehensive step-by-step walk-through of the entire NFRD disclosure process. The tool automatically collects relevant data, such as greenhouse gas data or employee data, using API. The data collected is automatically checked for errors and is vetted by ESG Enterprise reporting experts. ESG Enterprise will ensure your company is in compliance with EU directives and create an organized PDF to be used for reporting. ESG Enterprise also offers ongoing dashboards for tracking and stakeholders' reporting.
This one-of-a-kind NFRD disclosure SaaS tool offers companies a wide array of benefits. First and foremost, it reduces the complexity and simplifies the reporting process. With the automated process being efficient and over 10X faster than doing it manually, the NFRD Reporting SaaS Tool will save companies countless man-hours. The tool is also GDRP (data security) compliant, so companies can rest assured that their information is in good hands. With the process vetted by over 400 ESG subscribers, the NFRD Reporting SaaS Tool provides value that cannot be beaten.
“With the EU NFRD directives being so complex, delivering this tool directly into the hands of businesses will ensure that everyone is compliant and providing the most accurate information possible,” Said Alan Lee, ESG Enterprise CEO. “The value that comes with streamlining this grueling task and ensuring accuracy will give business owners peace of mind knowing that they are avoiding countless hours compiling the information and preventing potential mistakes from arising.” In addition, Peter Zmidzinski, SwissMetrics CEO, said “This tool is monumental in the wake of the impending cliff that the EU NFRD directive has created. This tool will be the saving grace for many businesses across the EU in creating an efficient and accurate reports that can be utilised to support internal management KPIs and external regulatory transparency.”
About ESG Enterprise
ESG Enterprise is an Environmental, Social, and Governance software, SaaS, and data analytics company designed to help businesses, NGOs and governments reduce ESG risks, manage disruptions, and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable-growth and low-carbon economy.
About SwissMetrics
SwissMetrics is a one platform SaaS solution that provides the data and tools to allow SMEs to multi-national organisations manage their counterparty risk. Alongside collaborative tools to enhance information flow among internal teams, the ability to seamlessly and transparently onboard, sanctions screen, credit assess and ESG score counterparties – B2B customers and supply chain - is fundamental in obtaining an holistic analysis for risk adjusted decisions and grasping opportunities.
