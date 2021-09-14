2021 Fibroid Research and Education Bill Introduced in the Senate

USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids. The legislative fight for fibroid awareness continues as Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Shelley Capito (R-WV) took action to introduce the Senate companion bill to the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legislative fight for fibroid awareness continues as Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Shelley Capito (R-WV) took action to introduce the Senate companion bill to the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021.

The bill will appropriate $30 million to the National Institutes of Health for fiscal years 2022 through 2026. It was introduced earlier this year in the House by Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (D-NY9). The Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act will establish a much-needed research database on symptoms and services provided to women who experience fibroids. A public education program will be launched to provide information about the incidence and prevalence of uterine fibroids among women, highlighting the elevated risk among women of color and the available treatment options.

USA Fibroid Centers, a strong supporter of the bill, has been at the forefront to spread awareness about fibroid disease and treatment options that affect an estimated 26 million women between the ages of 15 and 50. USA Fibroid Centers, which are recognized for meeting the highest national standards for their non-surgical Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) treatment, have embraced 2021 as the year to provide forums that encourage more conversation and education about fibroids.

USA Fibroid Center Ambassador Kym Lee hosts the popular Talk About “U” Instagram series where she talks with fibroid survivors about their symptoms and treatment journeys. USA Fibroid Centers’ IG Takeovers, with well-known TV celebrities such as Fibroid Ambassador Shay Johnson, has provided the opportunity for discussions about women’s struggles with fibroids. These conversations help women speak out and get information about treatment options.

Uterine fibroids are the leading cause of hysterectomies in the United States. More than 200,000 women undergo hysterectomies due to fibroids, because they are unaware of more effective and less invasive treatments.

“Women need to be educated about fibroids and its symptoms,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers. "Fibroids are at an epidemic proportion that needs research, community resources and awareness about UFE treatment that can successfully remove fibroids in an office setting and preserve fertility.”

Katsnelson addresses healthcare inequities around fibroid disease and legislative leaders with community on its YouTube channel “Break the Silence, Break the Behavior” talk show.

“We need our legislators to support this legislation so we can address the social, emotional, physical and economic toll of fibroid disease,” Katsnelson said. “The goal is to focus national awareness on uterine fibroids that go undiagnosed due to the lack of education and research.”

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.